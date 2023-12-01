Joan Dangerfield, Widow Of Late Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield, Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion For $17 Million

If his material was any indication, it can't have been easy to be married to comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield. But at least the benefits were good!

Joan Dangerfield married the comedian in 1993. At the time of their marriage, Rodney was 73 and Joan was 40. Rodney died 11 years later in 2004 at age 82. A year after his death Joan paid $6.25 million for a mansion in the famous Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills.

Joan first listed the property in February with an asking price of almost $18 million. But as with other owners of properties in that price neighborhood, she found it wasn't as easy to find a buyer as she'd thought. "I figured it would sell in a week, but didn't quite work out that way," she recently told the Wall Street Journal "It was a shock for me to just watch it sit there on the market."

Dangerfield eventually took the home off the market, and now it's back with a lower price, a little under $17 million, and a new listing agent. Here's how its updated listing describes the 5,585-square-foot mansion:

"This exquisite contemporary Art Deco residence stands on a hill of bedrock, overlooking the prominent Bird Streets neighborhood, where luxurious dream homes with breathtaking views are cherished by real estate aficionados. The central hub of this residence is the sunken living room, enhanced by a wall of retractable floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the picturesque scenery like a masterpiece. The backyard boasts an infinity-edge pool, jacuzzi, outdoor shower, and a refined terrazzo patio, forming the perfect backdrop for hosting guests, whether for lounging or al fresco dining under the moonlight."

The listing also touts the home's gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook, as well as its formal dining room and home movie theater. You can see it for yourself in the video below, taken shortly after Dangerfield first put the property up for sale. And pay close attention to the music playing during the video, a rendition of "She's Funny That Way" by Rodney himself: