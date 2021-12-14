Jim Belushi Finally Sells Los Angeles Estate For $30 Million

splits: 8

After more than five years, actor/comedian/marijuana entrepreneur Jim Belushi has finally sold his LA estate for $30 million, reports Dirt.com. The former Belushi estate is an incredible piece of property, but it nevertheless took about five and a half years and multiple price drops to attract a seller.

That's real estate for you, but it doesn't reflect any lack of quality on the part of this 14,371-square foot mansion, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Here's how the Mediterranean-style home was described in its official listing:

"One of the most breathtaking estates on the west side. Truly magnificent and stunning, on over 57, 000 square feet of land. A spectacular Mediterranean estate featuring a red clay tiled roof, plaster walls, ivy covered loggias, and irreplaceable grounds all setting the tone for this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the largest (triple lot) estates in prime Brentwood Park. Designed by Oscar Shamamian with interiors by Michael Smith, this world-class collaboration features exudes quality throughout combined with an incredible indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Featuring 7 bedrooms, 11 baths, a picturesque living room with coffered ceilings, imported hand carved stone fireplaces, library, formal dining room, family room, media room, gourmet kitchen with French doors and windows opening to an enormous lawn, sparkling pool & jacuzzi, full separate guest house, an outdoor pavilion, ivy covered loggias, meandering paths, and so much more."

The home sits on 1.31 acres of land, but it seems to have the feel of a much more expansive piece of property. Belushi unofficially began attempting to find a buyer back in 2016, when the estate was reportedly a "whisper listing" with an asking price of $42 million, before being put on the official market with a slightly lower price of $38.5 million the following year. By the time the spring of 2019 rolled around, the price had dropped down to $28 million, but it was taken off the market soon after.

The fall of 2019 saw its return, with yet another asking price: $38 million, before yet another price drop down to $33.5 million, a price point that the home's eventual seller managed to undercut yet again.

The sale comes as Belushi reportedly filed for divorce from wife Jenny Belushi in August of this year. So, the decision to sell the house at a (relatively) low price might have something to do with that.

In any case, you can take a look at the former Belushi estate in a video hosted by the man himself: