Jessica Chastain Seeks $7.45 Million For Deluxe NYC Apartment

By on June 10, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Nine years after she and her husband, fashion executive Gian Luca Pasi De Preposulo, purchased a luxury apartment in the famous Osborne building in Midtown Manhattan for $5.1 million, Jessica Chastain has put it up for sale with an asking price of $7.45 million.

In case Chastain's name is not enough to entice any prospective buyers interested in occupying former celebrity homes, famed composer Leonard Bernstein also called this very unit home back in the 1950s and 60s, and musical lore has it that a rented space one flow below the unit is where he wrote his most famous work, the score for the musical "West Side Story."

Described in its official listing as "the meticulously renovated crown jewel of the legendary Osborne Apartments," unit 4B sparkles with too many top-of-the-line details to name, including leaded Tiffany glass reputed to be the very first decorating job of the famed Louis Comfort Tiffany. The listing goes on:

"The sun-drenched living room has restored mahogany paneling, elaborately carved doorways and windows, and a very special bay window with Tiffany Studio-created leaded glass transoms. Additional details include plaster crown moldings, oak parquet floors,~14 foot ceilings, and one of five wood-burning fireplaces. Adjacent, the parlor room evokes the grandeur of bygone days with a spectacular framed oak doorway with pocket doors and period hardware. Here is another of the five wood-burning fireplaces, this one with a playful marble surround. The living room, library and dining room all have raised and fielded paneling that accentuate the architectural beauty of the space. Wall coverings include restored original wainscoting and bespoke Ralph Lauren fabrics. Original details include pocket doors, leaded glass transoms, gorgeous oak flooring, original, restored plantation shutters, and much more. In a word: exquisite. These sunny, south-facing spaces offer a serene retreat amidst the busy urban landscape."

Altogether, the apartment sprawls across 3,800 square feet of interior space, all in a 19th century "gilded age" style that it's kind of hard to believe still exists today, while recent renovations still give it a modern edge. Take a look at the apartment in the video below from Sotheby's International Realty – New York City on YouTube:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Lauren Tewes Net Worth
    Lauren
    Tewes
  2. Sean Hannity Net Worth
    Sean
    Hannity
  3. Austin Chumlee Russell Net Worth
    Austin
    Chumlee Russell
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Tom Selleck Net Worth
    Tom
    Selleck
  6. Reginald VelJohnson Net Worth
    Reginald
    VelJohnson
  7. Caitlyn Jenner Net Worth
    Caitlyn
    Jenner
  8. LaVar Ball Net Worth
    LaVar
    Ball
  9. Bob Gunton Net Worth
    Bob
    Gunton
  10. Alice Cooper Net Worth
    Alice
    Cooper
  11. Colin Jost Net Worth
    Colin
    Jost
  12. Zach Johnson Net Worth
    Zach
    Johnson
  13. Coco Chanel Net Worth
    Coco
    Chanel
  14. Charlie Sheen Net Worth
    Charlie
    Sheen
  15. John Oliver Net Worth
    John
    Oliver
  16. MrBeast Net Worth
    MrBeast
  17. David Copperfield Net Worth
    David
    Copperfield