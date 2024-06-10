Jessica Chastain Seeks $7.45 Million For Deluxe NYC Apartment

Nine years after she and her husband, fashion executive Gian Luca Pasi De Preposulo, purchased a luxury apartment in the famous Osborne building in Midtown Manhattan for $5.1 million, Jessica Chastain has put it up for sale with an asking price of $7.45 million.

In case Chastain's name is not enough to entice any prospective buyers interested in occupying former celebrity homes, famed composer Leonard Bernstein also called this very unit home back in the 1950s and 60s, and musical lore has it that a rented space one flow below the unit is where he wrote his most famous work, the score for the musical "West Side Story."

Described in its official listing as "the meticulously renovated crown jewel of the legendary Osborne Apartments," unit 4B sparkles with too many top-of-the-line details to name, including leaded Tiffany glass reputed to be the very first decorating job of the famed Louis Comfort Tiffany. The listing goes on:

"The sun-drenched living room has restored mahogany paneling, elaborately carved doorways and windows, and a very special bay window with Tiffany Studio-created leaded glass transoms. Additional details include plaster crown moldings, oak parquet floors,~14 foot ceilings, and one of five wood-burning fireplaces. Adjacent, the parlor room evokes the grandeur of bygone days with a spectacular framed oak doorway with pocket doors and period hardware. Here is another of the five wood-burning fireplaces, this one with a playful marble surround. The living room, library and dining room all have raised and fielded paneling that accentuate the architectural beauty of the space. Wall coverings include restored original wainscoting and bespoke Ralph Lauren fabrics. Original details include pocket doors, leaded glass transoms, gorgeous oak flooring, original, restored plantation shutters, and much more. In a word: exquisite. These sunny, south-facing spaces offer a serene retreat amidst the busy urban landscape."

Altogether, the apartment sprawls across 3,800 square feet of interior space, all in a 19th century "gilded age" style that it's kind of hard to believe still exists today, while recent renovations still give it a modern edge. Take a look at the apartment in the video below from Sotheby's International Realty – New York City on YouTube: