Jerry Seinfeld Doubles His Money With $14 Million Sale Of Telluride Compound

Everything Jerry Seinfeld touches turns to gold.

He was the first TV star to make $1 million per episode.

His 15% ownership stake in his show "Seinfeld" has generated at least $800 million in syndication deals to date. He still makes $40-60 million per year in "Seinfeld" royalties nearly a quarter century after it went off the air. He has made hundreds of millions in additional income thanks to salary, DVD and merchandise deals.

By our count, Jerry's $950 million net worth makes him the richest comedian in history.

And as we just learned, Jerry's golden touch also applies to the real estate world!

Jerry and his wife Jessica just sold a sprawling estate in Telluride Colorado for $14 million. That's just about double the $7.5 million they paid for the property back in July 2007.

The property, which sits on nearly 27 acres with a private hiking trail system, features a 12,260 square-foot mansion with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Here's a video tour:

The property is conveniently located just 10 minutes from the Telluride Ski Resort.

The new owner's identity is not yet known.

As for the Seinfelds, they technically still own an adjacent 17-acre property which was acquired in 2008 for $2.3 million. That property is also listed for sale for $2.775 million.

Outside of Colorado the Seinfelds still own an impressive collection of homes. Their most notable properties are: