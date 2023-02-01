Jennifer Lopez's $42 Million 8-Acre Bel Air Compound Features The Coolest Infinity Pool Ever, A Lake And A 100-Seat Outdoor Amphitheater

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but her 8-acre Bel Air estate will cost you $42.5 million. What do you get for $42.5 million? Easily one of the most stunning celebrity compounds I've ever seen. Among the unique features: An absolutely incredible raised infinity pool, 30-seat movie theater, guest cottage, a lake with a beach, massive lawns, private hiking trails… and… a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater!?

Jennifer bought this compound in 2016 from actress Sela Ward and her husband for $28 million. Sela and her husband, private equity entrepreneur Howard Sherman, bought the property in 2003 for $3.8 million. The Ward/Shermans performed a major renovation to the estate, bringing it to the current form you see today. The listed it originally for $40 million in late 2015 before accepting J-Lo's $28 million offer.

The 8-acre property has a 13,000 square-foot French country-style primary mansion with seven bedrooms AND a 2br 1,000 square foot guest cottage/gym that brings the compounds total capacity to 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Here is the video tour of the "Iconic Bel Air Compound" as its described by its real estate listing:

You can't see the lake or the man-made beach in the above video, which is a shame. But as you consume video tour, please look out for my two favorite moments:

1:22 – Note the indoor movie theater is decorated with movie posters from Jen and her husband Ben Affleck's respective careers. The video does not show whether or not either of their two shared movies, "Gigli" or "Jersey Girl", made the wall decor cut. Would be a shame if they didn't.

1:35 – The infinity pool. My god. Have you ever seen a cooler raised infinity pool in your life? I would argue that you have not.

Why sell?

Jennifer Lopez has spent most of the last few years, especially during COVID, living at her 1-acre, waterfront Miami property. She purchased this property in August 2020 with then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for $32.5 million. The mansion is located on the exclusive Star Island. Here's a video tour of that property:

She also owns 3-acre Hamptons mansion which was purchased a decade ago for $10 million.

By my count, when Jennifer's Bel Air mansion sells neither she nor Mr. Affleck will own a mansion in Los Angeles any longer. Ben sold his former LA mansion, located in the Pacific Palisades, for $28.5 million in August of 2022 just two weeks after it was listed. He continues to own a 35-acre property in Savannah, Georgia where he and she actually got married in August 2022. In August 2022 Ben also listed the estate for sale for $9 million. It has not sold as of this writing.

With a combined net worth of $650 million (Lopez is worth $400 million, Affleck is worth $150 million), Bennifer can certainly afford to buy a new home in LA if they choose. In fact, not long ago they were snooping around a Bel Air mansion that was asking $50 million, but apparently did not end pulling the trigger.