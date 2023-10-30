Jennifer Lopez Sells Her Bel Air Compound To Her Neighbor For $34 Million

A massive Bel Air estate that Jennifer Lopez bought from actress Sela Ward in 2016 has changed hands once again. This time around Jennifer is the seller. And the buyer is her next door neighbor, a businessman named Walter Wang. Wang paid Lopez $34 million to absorb her property. That's a decent profit compared to the $28 million she paid Sela Ward in 2016. But $34 million is a big drop from the $42.5 million it was first listed for back in February.

Wang's identity as the buyer was initially undisclosed to the public but was revealed days after the sale was originally reported. He owns two other homes that are basically right next door to his newest acquisition. We can only imagine the full compound he now controls.

The discounted selling price doesn't really do this property justice, though. The main house is a 13,000-square-foot palace in a French country style, joined on the grounds by a detached guest house and gym that adds another 1,000 square feet of living space to the property. Altogether, you're looking at nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, but where this piece of luxury Bel Air property really shines is in its unique amenities.

Sure, you've seen plenty of celebrity mansions with indoor movie theaters and gyms more or less like this one (although this particular home movie theater was decorated with posters from the filmographies of both Lopez and husband Ben Affleck, and it's not known whether Wang will keep those posters or replace them with different ones). But how about the private lake, beach, and hiking trails throughout its sprawling eight acres? Or the 100-seat outdoor amphitheater? Then there's the raised infinity pool, which goes completely above and beyond even by the standards of infinity pools of the rich and famous.

Lopez and Affleck had eventually planned to move into Lopez's Bel Air mansion after some minor renovations, but ended up making other plans, and purchased the Benedict Canyon estate they'd been renting for $61 million back in May. The couple own several other pieces of real estate between them, including an 87-acre spread in Georgia that's currently for sale with an $8.9 million asking price.

A home like this needs to be seen for itself, and you can take a fairly extensive virtual tour by watching the video below from the Carolwood Estates YouTube channel: