Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Circling A $55 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

By on September 24, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

As Jennifer Lopez is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck and attempting to sell their massive Beverly Hills mansion, she apparently has her eyes on another massive Los Angeles palace, this one listed for $55 million. It's known as the Azria Estate, named for the late fashion designer Max Azria, who once called it home. The estate includes multiple structures, including a beautiful and opulent main home and 30,000 square feet of interior space, 14 bedrooms, and 25 bathrooms altogether, but unfortunately for Lopez, it is also at the center of a messy legal battle between Azria's widow Lubov Azria and real estate investor Ron Burkle.

The property was auctioned off earlier this year, and Burkle placed the $30 million winning bid, which also happened to be the starting bid. He reportedly placed it not out of interest in the property but "as a favor to Concierge Auctions to get the process started," according to his attorney in the legal complaint. After unexpectedly winning, he decided to go through with the sale, but somewhere along the line it fell through, and Azria is maintaining her own right to relist the property. Burkle sued her for breach of contract, and the mansion remains in legal semi-limbo, although that reportedly hasn't deterred Lopez from touring the mansion and trying to negotiate a price (with both Azria and Burkle) that's closer to Burkle's winning bid of $30 million than its $55 million listing price.

Of course, the Azria Estate is an architectural treasure no matter how much it ultimately sells for and who to. As its official listing put it:

"Set behind a gated long driveway, the expansive motor court accommodates 20+ cars. Timeless transitional traditional with the latest and greatest amenities and a flawless floor plan suited for your family, staff, and all of your needs. A 5,500 SF structure offers a theater, game room, and a prestigious home office to run your empire. The main house showcases a fusion of style and functionality, featuring grand spaces for entertaining. The 14 bedrooms and 25 baths exemplify elegance. Amenities include a catering kitchen and wellness-focused pool house with Hammam. The impeccably manicured grounds include a tennis court, lush lawns, Japanese garden, infinity pool, and a greenhouse to grow your own produce. Nestled within the coveted enclave of Holmby Hills this extraordinary estate sets a new standard for opulent living."

The property was constructed back in the 1930s and apparently caught Lopez's eye during filming of her movie "Atlas," which used the estate as a location. You can get an idea of why she's so interested in calling the place home in the video below from the Williams & Williams Estates Group YouTube channel:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Matt Bomer Net Worth
    Matt
    Bomer
  2. Charlie Murphy Net Worth
    Charlie
    Murphy
  3. Udit Narayan Net Worth
    Udit
    Narayan
  4. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  5. Selena Gomez Net Worth
    Selena
    Gomez
  6. Elaine Thompson Net Worth
    Elaine
    Thompson
  7. Mark Kelly Net Worth
    Mark
    Kelly
  8. Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth
    Caroline
    Wozniacki
  9. John Rich Net Worth
    John
    Rich
  10. Gabriel Iglesias Net Worth
    Gabriel
    Iglesias
  11. Lauren Graham Net Worth
    Lauren
    Graham
  12. Diana Ross Net Worth
    Diana
    Ross
  13. George Kittle Net Worth
    George
    Kittle
  14. Bryce Harper Net Worth
    Bryce
    Harper
  15. Joakim Noah Net Worth
    Joakim
    Noah
  16. Reggie Bush Net Worth
    Reggie
    Bush
  17. Justin Bartha Net Worth
    Justin
    Bartha