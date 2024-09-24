Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Circling A $55 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

As Jennifer Lopez is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck and attempting to sell their massive Beverly Hills mansion, she apparently has her eyes on another massive Los Angeles palace, this one listed for $55 million. It's known as the Azria Estate, named for the late fashion designer Max Azria, who once called it home. The estate includes multiple structures, including a beautiful and opulent main home and 30,000 square feet of interior space, 14 bedrooms, and 25 bathrooms altogether, but unfortunately for Lopez, it is also at the center of a messy legal battle between Azria's widow Lubov Azria and real estate investor Ron Burkle.

The property was auctioned off earlier this year, and Burkle placed the $30 million winning bid, which also happened to be the starting bid. He reportedly placed it not out of interest in the property but "as a favor to Concierge Auctions to get the process started," according to his attorney in the legal complaint. After unexpectedly winning, he decided to go through with the sale, but somewhere along the line it fell through, and Azria is maintaining her own right to relist the property. Burkle sued her for breach of contract, and the mansion remains in legal semi-limbo, although that reportedly hasn't deterred Lopez from touring the mansion and trying to negotiate a price (with both Azria and Burkle) that's closer to Burkle's winning bid of $30 million than its $55 million listing price.

Of course, the Azria Estate is an architectural treasure no matter how much it ultimately sells for and who to. As its official listing put it:

"Set behind a gated long driveway, the expansive motor court accommodates 20+ cars. Timeless transitional traditional with the latest and greatest amenities and a flawless floor plan suited for your family, staff, and all of your needs. A 5,500 SF structure offers a theater, game room, and a prestigious home office to run your empire. The main house showcases a fusion of style and functionality, featuring grand spaces for entertaining. The 14 bedrooms and 25 baths exemplify elegance. Amenities include a catering kitchen and wellness-focused pool house with Hammam. The impeccably manicured grounds include a tennis court, lush lawns, Japanese garden, infinity pool, and a greenhouse to grow your own produce. Nestled within the coveted enclave of Holmby Hills this extraordinary estate sets a new standard for opulent living."

The property was constructed back in the 1930s and apparently caught Lopez's eye during filming of her movie "Atlas," which used the estate as a location. You can get an idea of why she's so interested in calling the place home in the video below from the Williams & Williams Estates Group YouTube channel: