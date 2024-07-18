Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck List LA Mansion For $68 Million

It's been months since rumors and speculation first started to fly that Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were splitting up, and many in the celebrity real estate world have been keeping a close eye on the Beverly Hills palace they bought about a year ago. Now, multiple outlets report that they've finally placed the mansion for sale, with an asking price of $68 million.

Should they find a buyer for the home, known as Crestview Manor, at that price, Affleck and Lopez will be turning a profit of almost $8 million against the $60.85 million they spent on the property, not a bad margin for only a year of ownership. The mansion itself is a true gem that one would expect to be owned by A-list Hollywood celebrities, with 38,000 square feet of living space, 12 bedrooms, and twice as many bathrooms. Crestview Manor's listing mentions that it's been extensively renovated in the last four months so that it now "seamlessly integrates today's cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance."

But there's more than just the massive main house to Crestview Manor, which is a bonafide compound with several other impressive structures on site. There's the 5,000-square-foot "guest penthouse," a caretaker house, and a gatehouse, plus a 12-car garage and what might be the property's most impressive feature of all: an indoor sports complex. Per the listing:

"An extraordinary indoor sports complex awaits, inviting residents to indulge in a passion for active living. The complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar. The grounds are adorned with a stunning zero-edge pool that artfully frames the expansive estate and its picturesque views, offering a haven of tranquility amidst lush surroundings."

Affleck and Lopez are said to be living separately, and the listing is a sad sign for those who might be hoping the two will figure out a way to make their marriage work. But you can nevertheless enjoy a look at the two's impressive Beverly Hills spread in the video below from the Home Sweet Home USA YouTube channel: