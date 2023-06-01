Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Just Paid $61 Million For A Beverly Hills Estate… And We Just Found The Drone Video

After two tireless years of searching, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally closed on a home to share together (literally and financially). As first reported and then subsequently confirmed by TMZ, Jen and Ben have paid $60.85 million for a home in an area of Los Angeles called "Beverly Hills Post Office." This area is not technically in the geographical boundaries of Beverly Hills, but the homes in there have a Beverly Hills address and use the Beverly Hills post office. They do NOT use Beverly Hills police, water, garbage or fire services. They contract out to LA county for these services.

Jen and Ben bought the home without a mortgage, which is not surprising considering the fact that the couple enjoy a combined net worth of $550 million (J-Lo is worth $400 million, B-Aff is worth $150 million).

The 5.2-acre property features a 38,000 square foot mansion which was built in 2000, then totally renovated in 2017.

There are 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. TWENTY FOUR bathrooms!

There are two gated entrances. Oh, and the home itself is located within a gated community. There's a 10-car garage and apparently offsite "parking for 80 cars" according to the MLS listing.

Perhaps best of all, in the 2017 renovation, the previous owner built a 5,000 square foot indoor sports complex with basketball, pickleball, boxing ring, gym and a lounge. There is also a 155-foot infinity pool and a sprawling lawn. It's the largest "zero edge" pool in all of Beverly Hills.

Finally, as the listing points out, Van Nuys' private airport is just a 20 minute drive away.

In 2019 the home was listed for $135 million.

In August 2021 Jen and Ben actually toured the home and were reportedly very close to pulling the trigger. At that time the home was listed for $85 million. Their patience (or indecisiveness) paid off because, as we mentioned, they just got it for $61 million. Technically $60.85 million.

Here is a gorgeous drone video tour of Jen and Ben's new mansion: