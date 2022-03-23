Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly In Escrow For A $50 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Things are evidently getting pretty serious between the recently reunited celebrity power couple of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. TMZ and other outlets are reporting that the two are currently in escrow for an expansive estate in Bel-Air. And they're reportedly preparing to pay more than $50 million for the 20,000-square-foot home.

That's enough for both Lopez's and Affleck's families, as well as ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The deal isn't set in stone just yet, but it seems like a pretty significant step into indefinite cohabitation, or as TMZ calls it, "a precursor to marriage."

The agreed upon price is reported to be somewhere in the mid-$50 million range, a lot of money for sure but about $10 million lower than the property's $65 million asking price. The seller: Texas oil billionaire Todd Lemkin.

The couple have also been photographed visiting the property recently. And why not? Known as "the Bellagio Estate" in official marketing materials, the recently renovated property dates all the way back to 1936. Now, it's "a showcase for art and design," and offers not just luxury but privacy and seclusion as well. "[A]n additional 2 bedroom staff suite make this optimal for large groups," the listing goes on, and all in all it's easy to see the appeal for buyers in Lopez and Affleck's position.

The listing goes on:

"Ideal for entertaining on a grand scale, the estate offers main show kitchen, full catering kitchen and 2 additional kitchens (staff and guest house). Secure up gated driveway, ample parking in large motor court and back service entrance with additional parking. Exquisite grounds include vast main lawn with infinity edge pool and exceptionally beautiful pocket gardens throughout. Rare combination of scale, quality and location. A+ in every way."

Now, it appears that the handsome estate is about to receive its newest owners. Hopefully, everything will go smoothly from here and Bennifer will be calling it home in the near future.

Here is a video tour of the property from the listing agents, Hilton & Hyland: