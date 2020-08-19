Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Purchase A Miami Mansion For $40 Million

When we last heard from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, it was being speculated that they were selling off real estate in the hopes of getting some cash together to bid on the New York Mets. But TMZ reports that that hasn't stopped them from also acquiring a very handsome and expensive estate in the exclusive Miami neighborhood of Star Island, where the couple has just purchased a large waterfront estate for $40 million.

The engaged couple's new Miami digs are located on a giant 40,000 square foot lot with plenty of waterfront on Biscayne Bay and a house with ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and amenities like wine room, library, and industrial-grade kitchen. The the home's official listing goes on:

"Home features exquisite stone floors, Venetian plaster walls, elevator & living room that opens to the private formal dining room, an industrial-style chef's kitchen, library/den, wine room & great room that opens to the pool area. The 2nd floor principal suite sports a sitting room, office & 2 large terraces w/bay views, plus a bathroom w/expansive onyx/glass steam shower, large walk-in closet & custom spa tub. Outdoor highlights include: pool w/Jacuzzi, cabana bath, covered bar, private 100FT IPE wood dock & Atlantic Ocean access."

Lopez reportedly already owns at least one other property in Miami, a large spread in nearby Coral Gables, and it isn't known whether they intend to live here at all or if it's more of an investment, although the property is without a doubt large enough and luxurious enough to support the whole J-Rod family without cramping anyone's style. In any event, you can take a look at the property in the video below from the Luxury Houses – American Homes YouTube channel:

Lopez and Rodriguez were most recently reported to still be in the running to purchase the New York Mets, joining up with an investment group and attempting to outbid hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.