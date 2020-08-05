Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Selling Their Malibu Beach House For $8 Million

After buying it from actor Jeremy Piven only last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have listed their 4,400-square-foot house in Malibu Beach with an asking price of $7.99 million, The Wall Street Journal Reports. That's up $1.4 million from what they spent on the property, but it doesn't factor in the money they spent fixing it up.

After buying the house, Lopez described it in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres as a "fixer-upper next to the water," and that Rodriguez had hired none other than Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Uppers to remodel the home as a surprise for the couple's second anniversary.

It's not known as yet exactly how that remodel went, but here's how the home was described in an older listing:

"Positioned in the heart of Malibu, this property sets the stage for the opportunity to create an incredible beachfront oasis. Reworked for a masterful redesign in mind, the layout maximizes the opportunity to entertain while taking in the expansive Pacific Ocean views. Spanning over 4,400 square feet across three levels, the home includes 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and walls of glass doors offering access to the numerous terraces and the 50 feet of direct sandy beachfront."

You can also take a look at the property in the video below from Berlyn Media:

The couple known as J.Lo and A-Rod own plenty of other homes, including one in the Hamptons and another in Coral Gables, FL. They're also selling at least one other property, a New York Madison Square Park penthouse owned by Lopez that's currently on the market for almost $25 million. Apart from the real estate front, J.Lo and A-Rod were recently reported to still be trying to purchase the New York Mets along with an anonymous billionaire investor. They've also been rumored to be working on maximizing their financial resources in preparation for the bid, and maybe selling a couple properties is a small part of that.