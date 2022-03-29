Jeff Gordon's Incredible Former Florida Mansion Sells For $36 Million

An expansive estate in Highland Beach, Florida that once belonged to NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon after he purchased it relatively early in his meteoric career just sold for $36 million, a new record for the Boca Raton area, per a report in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. The mansion was built in 1996 and Gordon was its very first owner, having purchased it for the relatively paltry sum of $2.4 million.

Interestingly, its most recent former owner, and the person who reportedly sold it for this record-breaking sum to an unnamed buyer, also has a connection to the automotive world: the late Daniel Hamister, who was known as a collector of rare cars.

That probably isn't just a coincidence. This property makes sense for a car buff, since among its many amenities you'll find a six-bay "auto museum," for displaying a few prized pieces of your collection. Here's more, from the estate's official listing:

"An impressive motor plaza introduces this stately ocean mansion with butterfly staircase, impeccably finished public rooms, full wing primary suite, and six ultra-luxe en-suite guest bedrooms, media/screening room and executive oceanfront office. New club room wing with 6 bay auto museum. The lower level features a full wellness center with gym, massage room with full bath and an additional 7+ Bay garage for the car connoisseur. Iconic grand loggia for large scale-gatherings, resort-style pool, and private beach walk to an observation deck on the sand."

The identity of the home's buyer isn't yet known, so we don't know if they have a car collection to really make use of that auto museum yet – but hopefully a feature like that won't go to waste.

In any event, you can take a closer look at the former Jeff Gordon estate in "South Florida's Malibu on the Atlantic" in the video below, courtesy of Luxury Real Estate South Florida on Vimeo: