Jeff Bezos Sells Washington Estate For A Record Breaking Amount

Jeff Bezos may have left the Pacific Northwest for good, but his real estate footprint in Washington isn't disappearing quietly. The Amazon founder just sold his Hunts Point estate for $63 million, setting a new record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Washington state history.

The sale surpasses the previous state record set in 2020 by $3 million. It also marks a notable return on investment: Bezos originally purchased the property for $37.5 million in 2019, which at the time also set a state record.

Designed for Art, Surrounded by Nature

Known as "An American Place," the property was originally commissioned by late art collector Barney Ebsworth and designed by acclaimed architecture firm Olson Kundig. With 9,400 square feet of living space, the main residence features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a spa room, and a detached two-bedroom guest house connected by a striking glass walkway.

The home was designed to showcase Ebsworth's vast collection of American art and blends modernist architecture with the surrounding environment. According to Olson Kundig, the home was created to "weave art and nature together, creating a comfortable place to live."

That comfort extends to the outdoors: the property spans over three acres with a rose garden, bamboo grove, mature trees, and 300 feet of Lake Washington frontage, including a 2,200-foot private dock.

Bezos Is Still Deeply Rooted in Washington

Bezos announced his move from Seattle to Miami in late 2023 after spending nearly three decades in Washington state. Since then, he's been building a real estate empire in Florida's ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, also known as the "Billionaire Bunker." He reportedly spent $240 million acquiring three side-by-side properties, with plans to demolish two of them and build a custom super-estate while living in the third.

Despite the Hunts Point sale, Bezos still owns multiple properties near Seattle—including a 30,000-square-foot Tudor-style estate in Medina, known as La Haye, which he bought in 2010 for $45 million. He also still holds a five-acre compound in Medina acquired across two purchases in 1999 and 2005 for a combined $60 million.

A Portfolio Spanning the Country

All told, Bezos' personal real estate holdings are estimated to be worth well over $500 million, making him one of the most prominent individual property owners in the country. Here's a quick hit list of his other properties:

Beverly Hills: A $165 million estate formerly owned by David Geffen, one of the most expensive homes ever sold in California. He also owns two additional Beverly Hills homes worth a combined ~$37 million.

Washington D.C.: A $23 million, 27,000-square-foot mansion that was once a museum.

Maui: A $78 million, 14-acre oceanfront compound overlooking La Perouse Bay, acquired off-market from energy tycoon Doug Schatz.

Texas: Roughly 300,000 acres of ranchland across multiple properties.

New York City: Three luxury units in a building at 25 Central Park West.

A Real Estate Legacy as Big as His Business Empire

Whether he's reshaping the skyline of Indian Creek or parting ways with historic properties in Washington, Jeff Bezos approaches real estate the same way he built Amazon—with scale, ambition, and attention to legacy. The $63 million Hunts Point sale may mark the end of an era in the Pacific Northwest, but it's just another chapter in one of the most expansive private property portfolios in the country. From Beverly Hills to Maui, Medina to Manhattan, Bezos' footprint continues to grow—one headline-grabbing deal at a time.