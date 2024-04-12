Jeff Bezos Purchases A Third Property On Miami's "Billionaire Bunker" For $90 Million

Back in November of 2023, Jeff Bezos had bought two adjoining properties on the so-called "Billionaire Bunker," the man-made barrier island of Indian Creek in Miami, Florida. At the time, it was said that Bezos was planning to tear down the two homes to create some sort of dream mansion. And now it has just been revealed that Jeff has made another HUGE off-market Indian Creek purchase. This latest acquisition set him back $90 million.

Bezos will reportedly live on the waterfront estate's six-bedroom mansion as various construction projects on the other two properties are completed, but it's not known for sure exactly what his ultimate plans are for his growing Indian Creek real estate empire.

Incredibly, when Jeff's latest $90 million property was previously sold, the year was 1998 and the sale price was just $2.5 million. Which means its seller is walking away with an astounding $87.5 million profit, not including any major renovations they might have made during their long period of ownership.

Details and images of Bezos's newest acquisition are scarce, but it's said to have over 12,100 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a fitting place for Bezos to plot his next move in the area. Outside there's a pool and a dock, and the home sits on a lot of about two acres. A source close to Bezos says that he and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez had been on the hunt for a mansion adjacent to the new estate they are building on Indian Creek, and evidently this one fit the bill.

This latest $90 million purchase brings the total amount Jeff Bezos has spent on property in Indian Creek to $237 million, and that isn't taking any of the ongoing construction projects he has going on. Whatever he's planning, he'll be surrounded by plenty of other wealthy notables on Indian Creek, including Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, the married couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Julio Iglesias.