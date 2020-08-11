Jeff Bezos Buys New Property Adjoining His Beverly Hills Compound For $10 Million

In April of this year, Jeff Bezos spent a whopping $165 million on a huge compound in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Now, Dirt.com reports he apparently wanted even more space, buying another adjacent property for $10 million that adjoins his existing estate, a house that dates all the way back to 1930.

It's not known what Bezos intends to do with the 4,615-square-foot home, but the Dirt story speculates that it would likely be some kind of detached office, or maybe a residence for certain high-level employees.

The house wasn't publicly listed recently, but its previous listing described the property like this, mentioning the Jack Warner estate that's since become the Bezos compound:

"Tucked in at the end of a cul de sac and adjacent to the David Geffen (Jack Warner) Estate is a chic traditional originally designed by Sumner Spalding (Harold Lloyd Estate) in 1930 and respectfully reimagined by designer Susan Hawkins in 2005. Central courtyard, library, den and media room. Pool area, veranda, vegetable and rose gardens. Top notch cook's kitchen and patio. Six fireplaces. Luxurious master with dual baths and closets, sitting room and gym. Lush green views all around. Incomparable, very private pied a terre. Romance."

Whether that "Romance" was a major selling point for Bezos or not, the property now belongs to him through a trust he controls, making his expansive compound just a little bit larger in the process.