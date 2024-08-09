Javier Holtz, Who Recently Sold His South Florida Home To Jeff Bezos, Has Bought A Miami Beach Penthouse For $17.3 Million

By on August 9, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

The retired banker from whom Jeff Bezos recently purchased his waterfront South Florida mansion for $90 million now has a new home of his own in nearby Miami Beach. Javier Holtz and his wife, Andria Holtz, are the new owners of a deluxe penthouse in Miami Beach's exclusive Ritz-Carlton Residences, for which they paid $15.6 million.

That price doesn't include the furniture, which brought the final sale price up to $17.3 million. And that's still less than the nearly $20 million the penthouse had been listed for previously. The penthouse's previous owners paid a reported $15 million for it in 2021, so they still came out ahead.

The penthouse itself is a luxurious gem at any price, spanning almost 6,000 square feet with its climate-controlled garage, wraparound terrace, private swimming pool and spa, and even a 40-foot boat slip. As for the penthouse's interiors, they were designed, as were all the other units at Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach, by Master Architect Piero Lissoni. And it probably goes without saying that the building amenities in such a complex are second to none, but in case you're interested, the property's official site describes some of those amenities like so:

"More than just an idyllic oasis embraced by bay breezes, The Residences boast superior amenities punctuating its waterfront location and lifestyle, including a rooftop pool deck with spacious cabanas and poolside grille, lush meditation garden, and even deeded boat slips on a private waterway. A Club Room with a pool table and virtual golf, a Spa and state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a first-of-its-kind Art Studio and a fully equipped Kid's Room further enhance day-to-day living as extensions of one's home."

There's also a 24-hour concierge service and a movie theater inside the building. The Darin Tansey Real Estate YouTube channel has a tour of the complex that you can check out for yourself in the video below:

