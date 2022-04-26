Janet Jackson Seeks $9 Million For Stunning Central Park Condo

On Monday morning, Janet Jackson's New York City condo was listed for sale for a bit under $9 million. Here is a video tour of the 3-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,100 square-foot property that was uploaded to YouTube just a few hours ago by Sotheby's:

As you take the video tour of Janet's condo, you might wonder why anyone would ever sell such a stunning piece of New York City real estate. Did you see those views from the living and dining rooms?

You may have noticed that this unit is located within a building called One Central Park West. One Central Park West is technically the condominium portion of the Trump International Hotel. For younger CNW readers, before becoming President, Donald Trump was actually known as a real estate developer. The Trump International Hotel in NYC was the very first hotel to carry the Trump name.

That name, and the large gold signs that carry emblazon it across the building's entrance, fostered a small war between the condo owners and the Trump Organization back in 2019. The condo owners were upset that the Trump name was killing their property value and by turning buyers away. As a compromise, the condo portion of the building was rebranded as One Central Park West, while the hotel portion remained unchanged. But they are the same exact building.

Here are the amenities offered to condo owners of One CPW:

"One Central Park West is an elegant Condominium in the most desirable West side location. Residents enjoy a sophisticated lobby, full-time doorman and concierge services. The incredible amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool and luxurious spa, 24-hr room service from Jean-Georges, housekeeping, valet, parking and a business center. The discreet staff provide residents an unparalleled level of service."

Long story short, if you're living at One Central Park West, you're living a good life.

Your curiosity might be further intrigued when I inform you that this property has been Janet Jackson's primary American home base for the last 25 years. She bought the property for $2.8 million in 1998 and presumably carries no mortgage or a very modest mortgage.

So why sell?

Probably because Janet hasn't really been in the United States for a over a decade.

Janet originally uprooted from the US back in 2010 when she began dating Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. During their marriage, which lasted from 2012 to 2017 and produced one child, Jackson and Al Mana split their time between Qatar and London.

Janet did travel back and forth a bit after she separated from Al Mana but has primarily stayed overseas. And then COVID hit. According to a representative of Jackson's who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the singer has not been able to set foot in this apartment since some time in 2019.

So if you have $9 million and a dream to share the same bed as Janet Jackson, this is your once-in-lifetime opportunity!