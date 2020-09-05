Blockbuster Director James Cameron Just Listed His Blockbuster Multi-Home Malibu Compound For $25 Million

Director James Cameron is known for producing blockbuster movies like Titanic, Terminator 2, and Avatar. As of this writing his movies have earned more than $6 BILLION at the global box office. Several of his movies have shattered box office gross records, AND, thanks to savvy profit-sharing arrangements, James has earned an extraordinary fortune from his films. We currently peg James Cameron's net worth at $700 million. So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that James has blockbuster taste in real estate. Prime example: Cameron just listed his two-mansion compound in a particularly exclusive area of Malibu for $25 million.

Dirt.com reports that Cameron purchased the property in two chunks. The first house was purchased by the famed filmmaker way back in 1989 for around $3.5 million. At that point, much of his biggest commercial success was yet to come. He bought the second half of the property in 2003.

The resultant compound sprawls across more than four acres of land in Malibu's private Serra Retreat community, with the two homes combining for almost 16,000 square feet of interior space. Since the compound has two full homes, the property is doubled up on everything from gourmet kitchens to swimming pools, spas, and garages. And it probably goes without saying that any property that's been occupied by Cameron for so long would also be home to one professional-caliber screening room.

The property is referred to as The Retreat Compound in its most recent Altman Brothers listing, which goes on to explain just why its next owner will be lucky to get it for just $25 million:

"Situated in the most sought after, highly esteemed guard gated community in Malibu, Serra Retreat, the compound offers views of the vast rolling hills. Set behind double gates, supreme privacy and tranquility is promised. The ultimate living experience boasting elegant design and high end finishes throughout. The compound has a total of 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 2 fully equipped chefs kitchens, formal and informal dining rooms, several living rooms, offices, a theatre room and bonus rooms. Impeccable indoor/outdoor living, a California dream. The expansive grounds are unmatched with pristine landscape, a guard house, guest house, 2 pools, 2 spas, dining areas, a sport court, gym and lounge space. Holding immense value, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

It might not be a James Cameron film, but the video below from the Altman Brothers gives you a good look at Cameron's giant Malibu compound, which can now be yours for $25 million. Check out this video tour:

Note how the properties are located on a street called "Retreat Court". That's an extremely appropriate name for the compound. When I was watching the video above, I was thinking how it looks more like an ultra-luxurious resort than a private home.

If I had a $25 million home budget, something like that would certainly be attractive 🙂

Outside of this Malibu home James owns a 102-acre property in Santa Barbara, California. He also owns about a half-dozen relatively-modest homes scattered throughout the LA suburbs, likely for family members.

At one point he owned a 700-acre property in Malibu. He listed this property for sale in 2007 for $25 million. He ultimately did not find a private buyer and instead sold the land to a government non-profit called the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority for $12 million.