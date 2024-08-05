"Cheers" Co-Creator James Burrows Seeks $27 Million For Incredible Bel-Air Mansion

James Burrows is perhaps best known for co-creating the sitcom phenomenon "Cheers." However, James is far, far, far from a one-hit-wonder. Burrows also directed numerous episodes of other beloved series, including "Taxi," "Frasier," "Friends," "Will & Grace," and "The Big Bang Theory." He has won 11 Emmy Awards and has directed over 1,000 episodes of television (and counting!).

If you would like to lay your head where this genius has lived since 2004, his incredible 4.5-acre Bel-Air mansion can be yours for $27 million.

If he gets his asking price, that will be a little over double the $12 million he paid back in 2004.

The Burrows estate features a spacious mansion built in 1990 and decorated by Michael Smith, the designer who was entrusted with the job of making over the Oval Office of the White House under President Obama. It boasts more than 12,500 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and such luxurious touches as his-and-her bathroom suites, a gourmet kitchen, and more. Here's a bit from the official listing:

"Adjacent, a spacious family room beckons with a cozy fireplace, built-in bar, and a discreetly concealed projector screen. Outside, the vibrant grounds invite alfresco dining and lounging amidst a profusion of blooming flowers, verdant foliage, and bountiful herbs, evoking the charm of an English country garden. Entertainment abounds with a swimming pool, a pool pavilion boasting a fireplace and built-in barbeque, and a spa offering sweeping views. Luxurious amenities abound, including a 3-car garage, staff quarters, a guest house, and a championship North-South tennis court."

And it's probably worth mentioning that one of those bathroom suites even has its own fireplace. And you can see it all for yourself in the video below from Barcelo Photography Inc. on Vimeo:

When he doesn't need to be in LA for work, James and his wife Deborah live in a Laguna Beach mansion they acquired in 2021 for $15 million. They also own a $3.3 million mansion within a gated community in La Quinta, California and TWO properties in Florida, both of which are located in the highly-exclusive Wellington Community, an equestrian property where neighbors include Bill Gates. They previously owned a 250+ acre farm in Millbrook, New York, which they sold in 2011 for $15 million.