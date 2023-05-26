Jalen Ramsey, Traded From Los Angeles To Miami, Lists LA Mansion For $14 Million

Jalen Ramsey was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, which means he's in the midst of a cross-country move. Now he's listed his LA mansion, a 10,100-square-foot Modern Farmhouse with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with an asking price of $13.995 million.

The home is located in the gated Hidden Hills neighborhood, where some of Ramsey's neighbors included Madonna, Will Smith, Drake, and many more famous notables. Its official listing highlights the 1.4-acre property's "seclusion and tranquility," as well as its open layout and, outside the main house, its "meticulously landscaped mature trees, expansive grass areas, a stately pool, a newly built guest house, a custom sauna, a basketball court, and a built-in barbecue area."

Another interesting outdoor feature of the property is its "multi-level hill with a built-in trampoline and multiple seating areas." And the listing identifies plenty of indoor amenities within the home as well:

"With state-of-the-art amenities in the basement, including a theater and wine room, this luxurious residence embodies privacy, opulence, and impeccable design."

Ramsey bought the home in 2019, when Ramsey was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to LA, and he told WSJ that it ticked "90 percent of" the qualities he was looking for in his dream home, and it also made for a convenient commute to the Rams' training facility. Now, he's bouncing back to Florida again. He also told WSJ he enjoyed the property's numerous recreational features since his celebrity often precludes him from being able to go to a normal gym:

"Sometimes, when you're in a position like mine, you can't always go everywhere. I can't really just go to L.A. Fitness without being bombarded by people looking for pictures or autographs…If I felt like I was gonna be continuing to come to California often, then I would probably just hang on to it, honestly, because I love the home."

You can take a look at Jalen Ramsey's soon-to-be-former LA home in the video below, from the Perfect Art Properties YouTube channel: