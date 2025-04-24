Jake Paul Reportedly In Contract To Buy This $42 Million 6,000-Acre Georgia Estate

Jake Paul may be gearing up for his most extravagant acquisition yet—and it's not a sports car or a flashy mansion in L.A. According to TMZ, the internet personality turned prizefighter is in contract to buy Southlands Plantation, a jaw-dropping 5,747-acre sporting estate in Decatur County, Georgia, with a reported price tag of $42 million.

If the deal closes, it would be one of the most expensive private property purchases in Georgia history—and a major flex even by Paul's standards.

Jake Paul, Fighter and Mogul

Jake Paul rose to fame on YouTube but has since built a legitimate business empire. In addition to headlining record-breaking pay-per-view boxing events—including his recent win over Mike Tyson—Paul co-founded the media company Most Valuable Promotions and launched the sports betting brand Betr. He's also set to fight Julio César Chávez Jr. this summer, marking another milestone in his fast-moving career.

Though he's already wealthy from his digital fame, boxing, and business ventures, Paul's real estate plays have begun drawing attention. This latest move, however, is in a different league entirely.

Sources speaking to TMZ claim Paul has no intention of using the estate as a primary residence—it's likely tied to one of his business ventures—but the purchase signals just how far his ambitions reach.

The Property: Southlands Plantation

Known as Southlands, the estate is a legendary sporting property with over 4.5 miles of Lake Seminole frontage and a staggering amount of custom-built infrastructure. It's a paradise for hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and high-end outdoor living. Highlights include:

An 8-bedroom, 5.5-bath lodge perched on a 200-foot bluff overlooking Lake Seminole

A 30-acre floodable duck pond and 20-acre stocked fishing lake

Multiple residences, including a new manager's house, guest house, and remodeled original manager's home

A four-stall horse barn built in 2021

3.5 miles of paved driveways, electric gates, and underground utilities

A dog kennel with 15 total runs, grain bins, equipment storage, shop, pavilion, and cooler building for game prep

60-acre irrigated field with a 12-inch well pumping 900 gallons per minute

Over 6.5 miles of high fencing to protect and manage trophy whitetail deer, turkey, and quail populations

One notable feature? The estate has produced Boone & Crockett record-book deer, including one recently harvested buck scoring 187. The property's quail habitat is also world-renowned, attracting seasoned hunters and conservationists from across the country.

Here is a video tour of Southlands:

An Iconic Southern Legacy

Southlands isn't just a piece of land—it's a piece of Southern sporting history. Originally assembled by famed conservationist Herbert Stoddard in the 1930s, it became the Southlands Experiment Forest, a benchmark property used for decades of forest and wildlife research. It later passed through the hands of major industrialists and land magnates, including International Paper, before being privately acquired and meticulously improved in the 2010s.

Today, the estate is considered one of the most ecologically diverse and impeccably managed recreational properties in the South.

A Once-in-a-Generation Deal

For Jake Paul, the move might seem surprising, but it's entirely on-brand. He's no stranger to taking bold bets and turning headlines into long-term value. Whether the estate becomes a luxury retreat, an outdoor content hub, or part of a larger portfolio play, it's safe to say this isn't your average influencer real estate story.

This wouldn't be Jake's first high-profile real estate move either. In 2017, he upgraded from a rental in Beverly Grove to a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, which he purchased for $6.925 million. The property sat on 3.5 acres at the end of a gated driveway and featured a dramatic three-story entryway, spiral staircase, Italian tile floors, and a fireplace-adorned living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. In 2021, Jake listed the home for just under $7 million. He ultimately sold it three months later for $6.15 million, taking a $850,000 loss.

Then in May 2023, Jake dropped $15.75 million on a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Puerto Rico. The oceanview estate was previously owned—and custom-built—by retired MLB catcher Yadier Molina. It marked another major step in Paul's evolution from content creator to luxury real estate connoisseur.

If the $42 million Southlands Plantation deal goes through, it will become the crown jewel of Jake Paul's real estate portfolio—and quite possibly one of the boldest land buys by any celebrity in recent memory.