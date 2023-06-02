Jake Paul Paid $16 Million For Retired Baseball Player's Mansion In Puerto Rico

Social media content creator and professional boxer Jake Paul has paid $15.7 million for a palatial palace in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jake's new palace was sold by retired baseball star Yadier Molina. And Paul got the impressive property at a significant discount compared to its reported initial listing price of almost $20 million.

The mega-mansion could also be described as a luxury compound, since it's made up of two discrete structures. There's the 7,632-square-foot main house with eight beds, eight baths, and two half-baths, plus a 5,000-square-foot "entertainment building," per the property's official listing on the Caribbean Realty website.

The listing goes on:

"Built-in 2021 with high-end finishes and true quality craftsmanship can be throughout the home, this space is truly move-in ready. Hand-selected tile flooring, natural light, and elegant fixtures fill the open-concept entertaining spaces and private rooms, creating an elevated living experience. Your inner home chef will delight in taking advantage of the expansive kitchen designed with solid wood-style cabinets, spacious countertops, and a beautiful backsplash with views of the patio just beyond the kitchen from the sliding glass doors. The Legacy additionally offers a private bar area within the home with a custom-crafted Samsung TV -the first of its kind on all of the island."

The listing also touts the home's luxurious swimming pool and outdoor patio, as well as touches like a secluded office specifically engineered as a work-from-home space for Zoom calls and other situations where quiet is called for. It's also got a wet bar, a dry bar, an elevator, and a garage with room for six cars.

The surrounding neighborhood of Dorado Beach is a gem, too, with "golfing at the Dorado Beach East Golf Course, shopping, or dining at some favorite local restaurants with traditional food."

Molina just recently retired from his baseball career, while Jake and his brother Logan Paul moved to Puerto Rico years ago in order to train there for fights. But Molina's future plans, real estate-wise, aren't known as yet.