It Turns Out Robert F. Smith Was The Buyer Of Those Two Florida Properties From Russ Weiner

Billionaire Robert F. Smith has shown no signs of letting his recent tax settlement slow down his other spending habits. In addition to his financial pledge to the cause of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, the Wall Street Journal reports that Smith has purchased not just one but two properties in North Palm Beach, FL for a combined $48.19 million.

Both of the properties were purchased from energy drink mogul Russ Weiner, who, himself, bought the homes only months ago from Elin Nordegren, the Swedish model who is best known as the ex-wife of Tiger Woods (you might recall that it was previously reported that Weiner had sold the properties to an unnamed buyer, who has now been revealed to be Smith). In selling them to Smith, he made a handsome profit compared to the almost $33 million he paid Nordegren for both properties.

The larger of the two homes is a sprawling, oceanfront mansion in the British West Indies style, described in marketing materials from Sotheby's International Realty like this:

"Secluded on 1.4 gated acres in Seminole Landing is an estate of understated elegance and Caribbean inspiration. The 25,878-square-foot residence takes full advantage of its oceanfront location, blurring the lines between indoors and out and allowing for the most pleasurable resortlike lifestyle."

Smith purchased this luxurious home for a reported $41.8 million, and you can take a look at it in the video below, also from Sotheby's International Realty:

The second property, located across the street, is smaller and not on the waterfront, as reflected by its relatively modest $6.4 million price. And now, they're both in the possession of Robert Smith, after having been passed from Elin Nordegren to Russ Weiner in various transactions over the last couple of years.