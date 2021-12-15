Irina Shayk Lists West Village Condo For $8.2 Million

splits: 6

Supermodel Irina Shayk is ready to part ways with a ritzy NYC condo she bought back in 2016, reports Realtor.com. After having purchased the pad for a little bit over $6 million, she's now listed it for $8.2 million. She's owned the property for well over five years, but it isn't evident that she ever lived in the condo at all, since it reportedly became available as a rental property shortly after her purchase (it was most recently listed for almost $20,000 per month, in case you were curious).

The condo itself is quintessential luxury real estate. It spans across 1,987 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and a 452-square-foot terrace that official marketing materials describe as "the only residence of its kind" in the entire building. The listing goes on:

"A formal entry gallery welcomes you into this luxurious home featuring 10.5 foot walls with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The expansive living area has vibrant southern light, flowing into your very own lushly landscaped terrace for entertaining, relaxing, dining al fresco or a morning breath of fresh air…Additional conveniences include a separate hallway powder room and washer with a vented dryer. This rarely available home provides an unparalleled residential opportunity that is truly divine."

The building, 150 Charles, is something of a celebrity hot spot, with Ben Stiller and Jon Bon Jovi among those who have called it home at one time or another. And as you might expect, it's got plenty of amenities too, including an unbelievable "33,000 square feet of private green spaces," a private covered driveway, a hotel-style concierge service, a professional-quality spa with 75-foot swimming pool, separate plunge pool and whirlpool, dry sauna, and steam room, a fitness center, a juice bar, a resident's lounge with its own kitchen and entertainment system, and more.

You can take a look at Irina Shayk's condo at 150 Charles in the video below, from the Teplitzky Dunayer Team on YouTube: