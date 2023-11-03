Insane LA Spec Home Hits Market With $78 Million Asking Price

In the market for a truly one-of-a-kind residence in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles? How about one with not just one but two swimming pools, plus a pickleball court for good measure? The Wall Street Journal reports that just such a property, built on spec by Brandon and Deborah Shainfeld of the Alpha Empire Designs real estate firm, has been put up for sale with an asking price of $78 million.

The Shainfelds reportedly purchased the property in 2017 for $11.2 million, tearing down the house that was there (and that once belonged to noted "Midnight Cowboy" and "Marathon Man" filmmaker John Schlesinger) and replacing it with this custom estate, spread across 23,000 square feet between the main house and detached guesthouse. Official marketing materials for the mansion, constructed on spec by Alpha Empire, goes on:

"One of the most important estates ever built in the Hollywood Hills, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prime Bird Streets. An extraordinary blend of taste, quality, and craftsmanship, impossible to replicate, and featuring every conceivable amenity. Completely private and secluded behind gates, enter into a world amongst itself. Stunning 2-story entry with sweeping staircase, a spectacular living room, gourmet kitchen/family room, formal dining room, separate chef's kitchen, media/theater, and library/office, all overlooking the incredible grounds, courtyards, lawns, and breathtaking city views. Absolutely amazing primary suite with large sitting areas, gorgeous baths, and walk-in closets. There is a full spa, including a gym, sauna, cold plunge, and lap pool. Beautiful estate-like grounds feature an outdoor kitchen, dining, infinity pool, pickle ball court, and wonderful areas for large-scale entertaining."

Deborah Shainfeld told WSJ that they bought the property for its size, turning it from an "overgrown" and overlooked parcel of land in one of Hollywood's most exclusive neighborhoods into its present form. She also explained how the mansion has been constructed in a capital E shape for an unusual division of sections within the home: "You work in the front and entertain in the middle and are with family in the back."

Westside Estate Agency has video of the European-inspired home, and you can take a look at it for yourself below.