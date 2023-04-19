Incredible 90-acre $75 Million Island Estate Of Former Seattle SuperSonics Owner Comes To Market

Nestled off the coast of Washington state, a truly incredible property known as Halftide Farms has gone up for sale. Spread across 90 acres with more than 650 feet of beachfront on San Juan Island and boasting several separate structures, the estate has been listed with an asking price of $75 million. And if it manages to sell for even close to that figure, it will become one of the most expensive properties in the state.

Halftide Farms has been built up since the 90s by the wealthy Ackerley family. The late Barry Ackerley and his wife Ginger Ackerley passed away in 2011 and 2018, respectively, and now their three adult children still live on the property, each with their own luxury abode to themselves. Add in a few guest cottages and the property boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms all told.

Barry Ackerley achieved a kind of local infamy during his life as a Seattle area businessman, selling the Seattle SuperSonics in 2001 to Starbucks founder Howard Schultz for $200 million. If the team had stayed under Ackerley ownership, it would likely be worth billions today, but now the team doesn't exist at all because Schultz sold it in 2006 to a consortium of investors headed up by Oklahoma businessman Clay Bennett. After promising he'd never relocate the team, he did just that in 2008 and the Seattle SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's how Halftide Farms is presented in official marketing materials:

"Team Foster is proud to present Halftide Farms, a once-in-a-lifetime waterfront estate on San Juan Island boasting 90± acres, 650± ft of low-bank beachfront, two commercial-grade mooring buoys & sweeping views of the Salish Sea & Mt. Baker. Never before offered to the public, properties of this magnitude, privacy & sophistication are rarely available in the Pacific Northwest. Carefully curated with a nod to East Coast shingle-style beach houses, Halftide features 3 luxury residences with guest cottages, bunk house, game house, tennis + pickleball courts, 2 pools, cabana, putting green, greenhouse, 4 ponds, caretaker house & more. Designed for gathering: sunny days spent boating, swimming, crabbing, fishing, playing pickleball & enjoying charming Friday & Roche Harbors."

Believe it or not, all three of the grown Ackerley children are ready to move on from the property, so it's all being sold together. But finding a buyer might take a while, as it's the most expensive listing in the region by a wide margin.

You can take a look at Halftide Farms in the video below from Team Foster on Vimeo: