I'm Movin' Out! Billy Joel Seeks $49 Million For 26-Acre Waterfront Island Compound With Helipad

He's movin' out. He's saying goodbye to Long Island. He no longer has a New York State of Mind. And no, he's not moving to Hackensack ack ack ack..

Billy Joel has decided to make Florida his full-time residence and therefore has listed his 26-acre waterfront Long Island, NY compound known as "Middlesea" for…

$49 million

Located in Oyster Bay, NY, on an island on Long Island called Centre Island (say that five times fast), Middlesea is technically three parcels that Joel pieced together over three transactions. The first transaction occurred back in 2002 when Billy paid $22.5 million for his first 14 acres of what became 26 waterfront acres.

Back in 2002 Middlesea's primary mansion spanned 14,000 square feet. After a few upgrades and additions, today that primary mansion is 20,000 square feet. Though potential buyers should be aware that the mansion is actually in the middle of a renovation right now. Billy's realtor told the Wall Street Journal that he decided to list the property mid-reno because "whoever buys will want to do their own selections of how to paint and decorate and perhaps style the kitchen."

In addition to the 20,000 square-foot primary mansion, Middlesea also features a multi-room beach house, floating dock, two pools and helipad for easy access from your Manhattan apartment or your private local private airport.

Here's a video tour of Middlesea in all of its glory:

"Realtor to the Stars"

Billy Joel has owned a bunch of homes in NYC and on Long Island over the years, and he has a surprising track record of selling his properties to other celebrities. To the point where he once jokingly referred to himself as the "realtor to the stars."

For example, in 2000, Billy sold his enormous oceanfront estate in Amagansett, New York, to Jerry Seinfeld for a then-record $32 million. He also sold a duplex apartment in Manhattan to the singer Sting.

Maybe a celebrity will purchase Middlesea!