Here's The Actual House Where Harry and Meghan Filmed Their Netflix Doc

We all ought to know by now that we can't believe everything we see on TV, even including "Harry & Meghan," the new documentary series on Netflix. The documentary is giving viewers a look into the marriage and lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If you've watched any of the series so far, you might have gotten the impression that it was filmed at the couple's own Montecito estate, but eagle-eyed viewers have been able to determine that it's actually a different Montecito estate standing in for their own for television purposes.

A small-scale controversy over the decision to film much of the couple's new Netflix series at a different property from the one they actually live in, and there's an added twist that the property in question once belonged to Mark Schulhof, a disgraced CEO of Quadriga Arts who was charged with bilking a total of $116 million from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

The property no longer belongs to Schulhof and is currently up for sale seeking offers in the $33.5 million range.

The fake property is very close to Harry and Meghan's real-life Montecito estate. By our count, it's a roughly a ten-minute drive door-to-door to the real royal abode. But judging by its official real estate marketing materials, the fake property certainly could be a real residence fit for a royal couple:

"Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, & incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property. Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for 2 yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond. A main level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while 5 addt'l bd suite are perfect for loved ones. Gym, theater, bar, game room, pool, guest house & 5-car garage allow you to savor all of life's moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic. Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable bed & citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise."

The property sprawls across almost 13,600 square feet of interior space, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it's currently listed for sale with an asking price of $33.5 million. Whatever arrangement was made with the home's current owners to allow for the Netflix series to film there is not available for public scrutiny as of yet, but you can take a look at the property in the video below from Riskin Partners Estate Group on YouTube: