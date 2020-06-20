Here's The $23.5 Million Mansion Travis Scott Just Bought In LA

Travis Scott is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world. The former boyfriend of Kendall Jenner easily earns $40-60 million per year when international pandemics are not preventing him from touring. How much money does Travis Scott make? Well, between June 2017 and June 2020 alone he personally earned $120 million before taxes. As of this writing we estimate that Travis Scott's net worth is $50 million. And judging by the house he just bought, that number might be conservative…

According to multiple real estate sources including Variety.com and TMZ, Travis is the brand new owner of a brand new home high up in the hills of Brentwood in Los Angeles.

The purchase price? $23.5 million. If you think that's a lot, it is. But also consider that it was originally priced at $42 million. So maybe this is a steal? According to Dirt.com, LA's luxury real estate market has been particularly hard hit by the global pandemic. That might explain the nearly 50% price chop.

The 16,700 square-foot mansion has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Like most insane mansions, Travis' new crib has a movie theater with room for 15, infinity pool, enormous wine cellar, spa… honestly it's really amazing. Why describe it further when you can just gush at this video tour:

This is Travis' first big solo mansion purchase. He still co-owns a $13 million mansion with Kylie Jenner located near Beverly Hills. After the breakup Kylie bought a mansion in Holmby Hills right down the street from the Playboy Mansion for a humble $36.5 million.

Other fun facts about Travis' new mansion: