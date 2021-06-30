Hedge Fund Tycoon Drops $72.5 Million On Two Luxury Properties In Two Months

You know what's cooler than buying one amazing luxury property in a year? Buying TWO amazing luxury properties… in TWO MONTHS! That's what hedge fund tycoon Igor Tulchinsky just did.

Two months ago Igor paid $33 million for a property in New York City. Not satisfied, Igor decided he ALSO wanted to have a mansion in Palm Beach. So, naturally, he and his realtor, Ryan Serhant of "Million Dollar Listing" fame, hopped on a private plane. They flew from New York City to Palm Beach, checked out a $39.5 million listing, told the Florida realtor he'd take it, and was on his way home to Manhattan a few hours later.

When you're a billionaire, you can just do things like that – drop $40 million on a house the way most people drop $20 on a pizza.

Igor's new Palm Beach mansion went on the market in 2019 for $42 million. As you can see from the video below, he bought an incredible mansion that spans 19,000 square feet. The home has nine bedrooms and was designed to look like a Mediterranean-style home that would have been built in the 1920s or 1930s.

The home is located in the chic Seminole Landing area. Seminole Landing is where Oracle's Larry Ellison recently bought a property for $80 million.

Igor's seller was Jeffrey Jacobs, a member of the Cleveland real estate family that once owned the Cleveland Indians. Remember hearing about the Indians playing at Jacobs Field? Aka "The Jake"? That stadium was named after the Jacobs family.

Jeffrey Jacobs bought the property 20 years ago and tore down two smaller houses to make way for the mega-mansion.

Tulchinsky is the founder and CEO of WorldQuant, an investment firm he established in 2007 that today manages more than $7 billion. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Millennium Management as a statistical arbitrage portfolio manager. Tulchinsky has also worked as a venture capitalist, a scientist at AT&T Bell Labs, a video game programmer, and an author.

He has an M.S. from the University of Texas in computer science. He completed that degree in just nine months. He also holds an MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He founded WorldQuant University, which offers a free online accredited master's degree in quantitative finance.

In April, Tulchinsky, who is based in Connecticut, dropped $33 million on a three-bedroom apartment at 220 Central Park South, the most expensive condo tower in the U.S., on a street that's commonly referred to as Billionaire's Row. It was the first resale in the famous tower and he paid the full asking price, which was 23% more than the seller paid a bit more than a year ago.

Congrats to Igor on your impressive real estate purchases! Please let us know if you're every having a party at either residence!