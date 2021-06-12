Hedge Fund Billionaire Pays $44 Million For What Might Be The Most Ridiculous Mansion In Los Angeles

Hedge fund billionaire Jeff Feinberg is the new owner of a large estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood that's kind of like a sports fan's dream home. The Wall Street Journal reports that Feinberg bought the home for $44 million from developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati, who designed and built the home on spec.

The estate, identified as the "Brentwood Oasis" in marketing materials, sprawls across 1.2 acres and boasts a variety of sports amenities including a basketball half-court, a gym, a sports simulator, a three-hole putting green, and both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool. The sports emphasis continues throughout the Oasis's interior, with portraits of basketball stars (most prominently LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant) and a so-called "fun den" with a built-in television wall specifically designed for watching sports.

Developer Nosrati has become known for cannabis-related features in many of his architectural projects, and this particular property was designed and built with a cannabis garden complete with cannabis plants installed on top of the roof. But Feinberg requested that the cannabis be replaced with other plants like carrots and cucumbers before he closed the deal on the mansion.

Cannabis or no, Nosrati described the Oasis to the Wall Street Journal like this:

"The house is basically like a resort, with all the bells and whistles you can think of and dream of."

The $44 million sale makes this property one of the most expensive in Los Angeles this year. Per marketing materials, other notable features found in the home include a separate two-story guest house, a 1000-gallon dual-sided aquarium, and an "automobile showroom separated by floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to an expansive lounge anchored by a 9-TV media wall."

You can take a look at the Brentwood Oasis in the video below from the Exotic Mansion Tour YouTube Channel: