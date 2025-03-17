Halsey Lists Los Angeles Mansion For $5.5 Million

In September of 2023, singer and actress Halsey snapped up a mansion in the Spanish Colonial Revival style for almost $5 million. The Los Angeles property dates back to the 1920s and has even been officially designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument. Now, Halsey is ready to make her ownership of the place history as well, putting it back up for sale with an asking price of $5.5 million.

Known as the Clifford Clinton Residence for its original owner, the founder of LA's famous Clifton's Cafeteria, the mansion fits five bedrooms and six baths across two floors and 6,000 square feet of living space. It seems to be as handsome inside as it is out, with arched doorways, stained glass windows, and other features providing genuine historical elegance. And the property's official listing contains some more of its history that's pretty interesting:

"In 1936, Clinton commissioned the addition of a pool, sun deck, and bath house, where neighborhood kids could be found swimming all summer alongside his three children. Today, the tiled deco pool area remains a sunny gathering place; nearby a grassy knoll and dining pavilion provide a shady respite from the main entertaining space. Through a discrete gated driveway, the motor court and 3 car garage offer plenty of parking."

It sounds like the pool hasn't been open to "neighborhood kids" for a while, but maybe the Clifford Clinton Residence's next owner could decide to reinstate that quaint practice. Other amenities in the home include office space, a multilevel old-fashioned movie theater with twinkling ceiling starlight, and a bathhouse. And the home's historical significance provides a substantial financial incentive for owners to maintain its appearance with a significant cut in property taxes for doing so.

For Halsey's part, this is actually not the only historic building she owns in LA. In August of 2023, shortly before purchasing this residence, she emerged victorious in a bidding war for a 1929 Laurel Canyon cottage, paying $2.5 million for it — some $700,000 more than it was listed for. Halsey also listed a seven-structure SoCal compound for $12 million in 2023, but the listing was removed a few months later.

You can take a look at the Clinton Residence in the video below from the Reichling \ Pickard Real Estate YouTube channel: