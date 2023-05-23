Halsey Seeks $12 Million For Seven-Structure SoCal Compound

Pop singer Halsey is parting ways with her expansive Los Angeles compound. Located in Monte Nido, California, Halsey has listed her home for $11.9 million, according to a Dirt.com report. The news comes as Halsey announced a split with her label at Capitol Records, and about two years after she purchased the property for $10.2 million.

Located about ten miles outside Calabasas, the 4.7–acre property can legitimately be called a compound, with seven separate structures with a total of 12,660 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, and seven and a half bathrooms. And that doesn't even begin to describe the true value of the secluded enclave. Here's how the estate is described in official marketing materials from Hilton & Hyland:

"Past the gate house and over a private bridge, a world-class private sanctuary awaits. Nestled in the hills above Malibu, and commanding 5 acres of verdant grounds, waterfalls, koi ponds and lush gardens, this one-of-a-kind property is truly a world unto itself. Anchoring the property is the main residence, which despite its grand 9,700 sq feet of living area, remains both warm and inviting with a fabulous home theater, family kitchen, wine cellar, and beautiful double-height library. This stunning offering is completed by a 5 star resort pool, massage/meditation house, recording studio, pool house with full gym and guest room, plus an additional private guest house."

With a recording studio on-site, it's not a surprise that Halsey is not the first music industry celebrity to call the place home since it was built in 1991. Liam Payne of the disbanded boy band One Direction is one previous owner, and the celebrity connections don't stop there. Payne purchased it from Roger Jenkins, probably best known as the ex-husband of entrepreneur and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins.

Halsey owns homes of a much more ordinary nature in Santa Clarita and in her home state of New Jersey, but it isn't known whether she's on the hunt for another sprawling compound like this one.

You can take a look at the property in the video below, also courtesy of Hilton & Hyland: