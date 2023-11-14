Halle Berry Seeks $18 Million For Malibu Beach Mansion

A modern oceanfront palace in Malibu, California that Halle Berry bought almost 20 years ago is now being put up for sale by the star. Berry paid $8.5 million for the property in 2004. She just listed it for $18 million.

The house spans a little over 5,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, all tucked away at the end of a gated and guarded celeb-friendly community on the beach in Malibu.

Berry made the property her primary home for about a year, going on to use the home as a weekend retreat and the regular location for family holiday gatherings, but now she's ready to part ways.

As its official listing tries to make clear, this home is pretty magical in its own right:

"Dramatic architectural achievement located in the highly desirable and private, 24-hour guard gated community of Malibu Cove Colony. With wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor windows, multiple generous-sized decks, and 60 feet of beach frontage, enjoy sweeping panoramic views of the ocean and coastline from Point Dume to Palos Verdes from various vantage points. Exceptionally high ceilings, organic curves, and flooding natural light coming from multiple skylights emphasize the sculptural beauty and elegance of each room. From the inviting foyer, you step into the extraordinary main living space which consists of family, living, dining, and kitchen areas all surrounded by walls of glass that look out onto the never-ending Pacific. Beyond the interior spaces, the full-width oceanfront balcony lends the perfect setting for intimate gatherings and al fresco dining."

Technically, the property dates back to the 1990s, but Berry did a complete remodel to her own specifications at some point. And she says the home represents the perfect balance of beachside living and privacy. Some of its special features include a rooftop deck, multiple fireplaces, a marble spa-style bathroom, and a large balcony.

Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates is one of the real estate agents marketing the home for sale, and he likened it to stepping on board a luxury yacht. Hopefully for Berry, a fellow ocean-lover will make an offer on the home soon.