Guitarist Joe Perry Lists Massachusetts Farm For $4.5 Million

Joe Perry, the renowned rock guitarist of Aerosmith fame, has decided it's time to move on from his sprawling 7-acre farm in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The property Perry has called home for decades, known as Brook Haven Farm, has been listed with an asking price of $4.5 million, a small price to pay for both the luxury and privacy that this impressive spread has to offer.

Brook Haven Farm might not sound like the name of a rock and roll utopia, but the property's official listing isn't shying away from the Aerosmith connection:

"WALK THIS WAY into paradise to this magnificent 14 room, 7 acre country estate known as Brook Haven Farm; detached stone front carriage house & roof top garden, pool, & 3 stall barn w/ tack room boasting ethereal views of marsh & pond. Soaring ceilings, 3 fireplaces, exposed wood, beams, custom woodwork, luxurious 1st floor primary suite & fine updated appointments. Casual yet elegant living room w/ pine floors & stone fireplace lead to high-tech media room & fireplaced kitchen w/ large center island. Quartz counters & white painted cabinetry a stunning balance to adjoining brick floored tearoom. Owner's themed billiards room, 2nd floor family room w/ rooftop deck & multiple bedrooms. Property consists of 2 lots. Main house on over 2.5 lush acres. Rebuild on 2nd lot of 4.55 acres or enhance the present beauty. Custom double entrance gates & complete property fencing preserve ultimate privacy. Enjoy Duxbury beaches. Easy highway access to Boston & Marshfield Airport private jet travel."

Despite the Aerosmith allusion in the listing, there don't seem to be too many rock star design touches to Brook Haven Farm itself. Some exceptions are the main house's entryway with a prominent guitar theme, and the billiards room decorated with gold records, while the swimming pool outside is in the classic guitar shape — in other words, a decent place to spend your days whether you're a Perry fan or not.

You can take a look at Joe Perry's Brook Haven Farm in the video below, courtesy of Danielle Robertson Photography: