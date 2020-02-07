Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys $13M Mansion In The Hollywood Hills

Dating app Grindr recently celebrated its tenth year in operation, doing so without company founder Joel Simkhai on board. Simkhai sold off the app across two deals in 2016 and 2018 for a total of $245 million, and Variety's celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that he recently acquired a new mansion in the Hollywood Hills for some $13 million.

Simkhai happens to be the first person to live in the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 8,771-square-foot home, but it was constructed on spec back in 2017, when it was listed for the significantly higher price of $22.5 million. So Simkhai ended up getting more than a $9 million discount on the house compared to its initial price.

Here's how the house was described in its official marketing materials:

"One of the most remarkable newly built view properties in the Hollywood Hills. Behind private gates and mature landscaping sits this architectural estate. The double-height entryway opens to the main living space with a dining room, bar, and family room with breathtaking views from every angle. Chef's kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances, marble countertops, butler's pantry, and double island. The master suite features a sitting room, dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, Gaggenau espresso machine, and an outdoor patio. Three ensuite bedrooms, laundry room, and outdoor lounge complete the second level. Fit for entertaining, the lower level is complete with home theater, bar with video wall, and gym. Automatic Fleetwood doors open to a wraparound deck with an infinity-edge pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor dining. All just minutes to Sunset Strip restaurants and nightlife."

And you can take a look at the house in the video below, from the Early Bird Real Estate YouTube channel:

And in 2018, the house was also featured in an NBC Open House that you can see below, courtesy of YouTube user Steve Frankel: