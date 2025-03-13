Want To Get Away (With Murder)? We Found The Real-Life Villa And Yacht Owened By "Greg" From "White Lotus"

As long as you've at least watched the first episode of "White Lotus" season three, there are no plot spoilers in this article. I'm going to write the rest of this article under the assumption that you have seen the first episode of season three. Specifically, a scene at the end… Don't go any further if you don't want to be spoiled…

Ok, so at the end of the first episode of season three, we learned that Greg, the sketchy widow of the late great Tanya, has been living off her massive fortune in Thailand.

In the middle of episode three, we learned that he refused to cooperate with authorities in Italy regarding the mysterious death of Tanya and her "friends."

Greg, aka "Gary," (aka "Lazlo," aka "Uncle Rico") appears to be enjoying the absolute good life as the heir to Tanya's several-hundred-million-dollar estate. He has a ridiculous yacht, a gorgeous girlfriend (acquired via a Dubai match-making service), and an utterly ridiculous beachfront villa.

We catch a glimpse of Greg's beachfront villa in the closing moments of episode four. Here's what we see:

After watching episode four, I could not get that mansion out of my head. It was the first thing I thought of when I woke up.

So, I spent some time tracking it down this morning, and I'm happy to say I found it! It wasn't easy. First off, googling anything with the words "Greg house" brings up a ton of results from the TV show "House" because Hugh Laurie's character's name was "Dr. Gregory House." But I persisted.

I went down a rabbit hole that led me to several villas in Phuket that were not correct. Then, finally, I hit pay dirt.

Villa Amaravida

Greg's house from White Lotus is called "Villa Amaravida."

Located in the Phuket town of Pa Klok, Villa Amaravida is a 43,000-square-foot, 8-bedroom, 18-bathroom oceanfront mansion that sleeps 18 guests and seven staff. The property features a cinema room, game room with a golf simulator, wine center, gym, spa, entertainment area with pool and foosball tables, and an ocean-facing tennis court.

You can rent Villa Amaravida for $6,000 to $14,000 per night. I'm assuming the range is dependent on the season. It is not currently for sale, but if you happen to be sitting on a sketchily-acquired several hundred million dollar fortune and are looking to escape some tricky legal questions, a very similar villa in the same area is currently for sale for $18 million.

Here is a full video tour of Villa Amaravida:

SuperCat Yacht

If you really want to replicate Greg's life, you can also rent his yacht. In real life, Greg's yacht is called "SpaceCat." It's 117 feet and can sleep 8 guests and 9 crew members at the low-low rate of $160,000 PER WEEK 🙂