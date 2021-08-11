Gloria Estefan Finally Sells Star Island Mansion "Nana's Villa" For $35 Million

It took around six years, but one of the properties owned by singer Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio Estefan located on South Florida's Star Island off the coast of Miami Beach has finally sold, as per a recent report in the South Florida Business Journal. The property is known as "Nana's Villa" because for many years it was used as a residence for Emilio's mother before her death in 2015. The home includes both a two-story main house and a three bedroom guest house, all in a prime and enviable gated and guarded Star Island location.

Nena's Villa now belongs to a limited liability corporation that paid a reported $35 million for the property, which sits on its own 1.34-acre lot and has a combined six bedrooms and ten bathrooms spread across nearly 8,000 square feet – in other words, far from a typical "mother-in-law suite."

Here's how Nena's Villa was pitched in its official listing:

"Located on exclusive guard-gated Star Island, this magnificent Bayfront estate rests upon an impressive 58,332 SQ FT corner lot w/240′ of sparkling waterfront & unobstructed views to Biscayne Bay & the Downtown Miami skyline. The estate boasts a beautiful 2-story, 3BR/6+1BA Floridian-style villa w/open verandas that face the bay, rich hardwood & marble floors, arched doorways, living room w/fireplace, private dining room, graceful piano room & a large kitchen all with water views. At the front of the home is a separate & private 3BR/2+1BA Guest House. The lushly landscaped grounds feature tropical foliage, palms, a resort-style pool/spa, private dock & amazing sunset views. This estate is truly one-of-a-kind. Location, lot size & amenities this residence is like no other on Star Island."

The Estefans at one point converted the "guest house" (a somewhat confusing designation, since the property itself has its own guest house) into a rental property, where it was leased for some $30,000 a month, before listing it for sale the first time in 2015. Back then its asking price was set at $40 million, and in 2019 it was listed again for a reduced $32 million, before eventually finding a buyer for $35 million. Not a bad deal overall even if it took a while to reach it, especially when you remember that they paid just $1.8 million for the place back in 1993.

You can take a look at Nena's Villa, located at 1 Star Island Drive, Miami Beach, FL, in the video below: