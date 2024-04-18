Gary Sinise Asks $7.2 Million For 28-Acre SoCal Spread

Actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise has listed his giant, 28-acre spread in Santa Rosa Valley, California. After purchasing the property a decade ago for $5.25 million and making several improvements over that span, Sinise has now listed it for sale with an asking price of $7.2 million.

The property's centerpiece is its main house, constructed in 1999 and spreading across almost 11,000 square feet of living space. Here's a bit more on the house, from its official listing:

"Once through the tall double glass door entry, you are greeted by a light-infused 24 foot ceiling in the foyer opening to both the formal living room with fireplace and skylight, and beautiful formal dining room and adjacent prep station. Bespoke elements are evident with recently crafted wainscotting, custom woodworking, hardwood floors and elegant fixtures and provide the perfect counterpoint to the modern upgrades such as whole home Control 4 automation and speakers throughout the interior and exterior. The informal spaces in the home excel with a great room ambiance in the recently expanded kitchen/breakfast room/family room. The kitchen area renovation features custom cabinetry, countertops and backsplash and now accommodates a large center island with seating, 60 inch professional Thermador range and hood, dual dishwashers, warming oven, additional oven, undercabinet microwave and built-in 72 inch refrigerator and freezer."

A media room, balconies, an outdoor swimming pool complete with pool house and kitchen, an outdoor gathering deck, and many other amenities round out the residence, and its location within the "gated equestrian community of Lexington Hills" offers views of the nearby Channel Islands and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. And, of course, the surrounding 28 acres offer plenty of privacy and space for horseback riding enthusiasts and lovers of the outdoors. There's also a separate guest house located on the property, with one bedroom, one bath, a living room, a kitchen, and a porch.

Take a look at Gary Sinise's Santa Rosa Valley property in the video below from the Dream Homes of Malibu and Beyond YouTube channel: