G-Eazy Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion For $3.7 Million

Rapper Gerald Gillum, known to the public as G-Eazy, has owned a Spanish and Tuscan-style villa in the Hollywood Hills for almost a decade now. He's owned it long enough to bless it with its own personalized moniker of "Gerryland" and has even held onto it after having made his primary home in New York City for more than a year. But all things must pass, and now Gerryland has been put up for sale with an asking price of $3.7 million.

That's almost $2 million more than the $1.8 million he paid for the property back in 2016 when he purchased it from actor Shane West. And at approximately 3,600 square feet of living space, the handsome 1970s-era property is a gem of a home at any price, per its listing materials:

"Every room is a vantage point, framing sweeping jetliner views that stretch from the glittering cityscape to the vast expanse of the Pacific. Thoughtfully designed with a harmonious balance of simplicity and character, the residence features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, including dual master suites with opulent spa-like baths and expansive walk-in closets. Exuding old-world craftsmanship, the home is adorned with vaulted, hand-hewn beam ceilings, custom Italian and Moroccan tile, and artisanal ironwork that lends an air of timeless sophistication."

Some of the home's amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, outdoor barbecue area, and a separate guest house that the listing notes can be used as a "gym, billiards room, or an ADU," but which G-Eazy has been using as his own in-home recording studio. Raul Sanchez Jr. of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California told Robb Report that Gerryland had not just sentimental value for G-Eazy but that he invested a lot of money into maintaining and remodeling the place as well:

"This was the first home G-EAZY ever bought, even turning the guesthouse into a studio…He poured a lot of money into the home, remodeling the kitchen, the walk-in closet, the fixtures are all custom, and of course, the studio, where he wrote many of his biggest hits."

You can take tour of the home from before G-Eazy was the owner at this link here. The video was not embeddable, unfortunately.