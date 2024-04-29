Full House Star/Convicted Felon Lori Loughlin Seeks $17.5 Million For Hidden Hills Mansion

Hot off her pretty funny guest appearance on the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Full House" star Lori Loughlin is making a big real estate move. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom are convicted felons due to their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal, have listed a handsome mansion in the Hidden Hills gated community in Los Angeles with an asking price of $17.5 million.

Loughlin and Giannulli bought the home in 2020 for $9.5 million, meaning they stand to nearly double their money if they find a buyer at their asking price. That's not guaranteed, particularly with the way things are going in the luxury real estate market right now, but it's still an impressive spike in price.

As for the house itself, it's 11,800 square feet of modern farmhouse luxury tucked away in privacy and security, with what the home's official listing calls a mixture of "modern luxury with rustic charm." Marketing materials for the property have more:

"Characterised by warm tones, maple floors, & high ceilings, the 11,748 sqft showplace combines clean contemporary design with the farmhouse aesthetic, creating a fresh take on luxury country living. The 6 bed 9 bath home is graced by a thoughtfully designed open floor plan, height in ceilings and width in hallways, all bathed in ample natural light from glass sliding doors. The custom chef's dream kitchen boasts white oak cabinetry, high end appliances, marble counters, butlers pantry. Master retreat features a fireplace, duel bathrooms & sweeping views. Additional amenities include temp controlled walk-in wine cellar, gym, & movie theatre. Backyard is complete with pool & spa, fire pit, and BBQ, overlooking the picturesque hills. The tranquil Hidden Hills location has given this family home a mindful design harmonizing w/ the surrounding nature."

You can see the Loughlin/Giannulli Hidden Hills mansion in the video below from Tomer Fridman on YouTube: