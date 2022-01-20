"Full House" Creator Jeff Franklin Lists Beverly Hills Mansion With Macabre History For $85 Million

Television producer Jeff Franklin just listed his longtime Beverly Hills mansion. Franklin's mansion, which he acquired in 1994 for $6 million, has an extremely morbid history. If you're able to look beyond the morbid history, the home is truly magnificent. The pool is especially insane. And it can be yours for the low-low price of…

$85 million

Let's start with the fun stuff. We'll describe the macabre history later in this article.

According to the property's MLS listing, Jeff's home showcases "unparalleled luxury in the most desirable zip code in the world." Situated on 3.6 acres of Beverly Hills, the property has a lavish 21,000 square-foot mansion that comes with endless amenities.

In addition to nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, the estate has unobstructed views spanning downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Other amenities include:

Movie theater

Spa

Gym

Hair salon

Billiards room

Bar

Underground 16-car garage

Total estate parking for 35 cars

Shark tank

Absolutely ridiculous pool

Let's talk about the pool. In addition to spanning 75 yards, the pool also has the following:

Three waterfalls

Two Jacuzzis

Swim-up bar

Private grotto

Koi pond

Lazy river

35-foot water slide

In the home's video tour below you can see the absolutely ridiculous pool starting at the 50-second mark:

Now let's talk about the home's macabre history.

Jeff Franklin's property is located at 10066 Cielo Drive in Beverly Hills. Back in the 1960s, this property's address was 10050 Cielo Drive. If that address sounds eerily familiar it's because this is where Sharon Tate and a group of friends were brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family on August 9, 1969.

The original 1960s murder-scene mansion remained standing until 1994. The original home's final resident was musician Trent Reznor. Reznor rented the mansion for much of 1993. He set up a recording studio and proceeded to spend a year recording Nine Inch Nails' second studio album, "The Downward Spiral." Trent also filmed a music video on the property. Reznor would later admit he came to regret this choice of residence after meeting Sharon Tate's sister and realizing it was gross to glorify serial killer garbage humans like Charles Manson.

So Reznor moved out in December 1993. The next year, Jeff Franklin bought the property for $6 million and razed all existing structures.

Jeff spent the next decade and millions upon millions of his "Full House" royalties constructing today's mansion.

So…

If you had the money and you loved the mansion (which I do), would you be able to sleep soundly here?