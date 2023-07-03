French Montana Seeks $23 Million For Paul George's Former Hidden Hills Estate

Less than three years after he bought it from Paul George of the LA Clippers for $8.4 million, French Montana is now trying to almost triple that price by listing his Hidden Hills mansion for $22.75 million. Montana is reportedly looking to spread his real estate holdings out a bit, both throughout the United States and the rest of the world, which might be one reason for the seemingly high asking price.

Then again, the house could get such a price, thanks to its handsome design (a combination of California ranch house meets Spanish hacienda styles) and its almost 16,000 square feet of luxurious interior space, with room for seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a host of amenities, like those mentioned in the property's official listing:

"The main level is complete with a formal dining room, a lounge with a wet bar and fireplace, an ornate mahogany office/library, and two en-suite bedrooms. Ascend upstairs to the royal primary wing offering gorgeous wooden flooring and beams, a fireplace, a separate lounge room with a kitchenette, a custom double-sized walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath finished in marble flooring, bright windows, an open skylight, a relaxing sitting tub and glass standing shower."

Outside there's an upper deck with a pool, spa, and multiple outdoor relaxation areas, while downstairs there's a full basketball court, a vegetable garden, and a playground. The listing also cites some additional specifications that Montana himself evidently worked on during his time as the home's owner, which are ready to go should the new owner want to have them constructed:

"The owner worked for over two years closely with the Architectural and Design firm, Iqosa, to develop creative yet meticulous plans totaling 19,000 SF should the new owners like to explore a reimagined project in both architecture and interior decor. The refreshed plans include 9-bedrooms, 2-service quarters, a full theater, gym, spa, and a redesigned chef kitchen all submitted and approved with the city of Hidden Hills and HOA."

Presumably Montana intended to keep the home a little longer if he worked so extensively on plans for additions and renovations, but plans change and now the home is up for sale as is. And you can take a look at it for yourself in the video below from the Hollywood Estates channel on YouTube: