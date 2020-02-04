French Montana Lists Hidden Hills Mansion For $6.6 Million – Twice What He Paid Selena Gomez For It In 2016!

Rapper French Montana has listed his mansion in the Hidden Hills area with an asking price of $6.6 million, according to a report from The New York Observer. That's probably interesting enough for our purposes all on its own, but even more interesting is the fact that that asking price is precisely double the $3.3 million he paid for the property back in 2016 – when he bought it from none other than singer, songwriter, and actor Selena Gomez.

Located in the Calabasas development of Mureau Estates, the house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, is located on a lot that sprawls across more than three acres. And Montana isn't exactly looking for a free lunch in his price increase here, since he's reportedly spent a large amount of money on various renovations and expansions of the home – including about $400,000 on a recording studio located in the property's guest house.

Some of Gomez's more distinctive visual choices got lost in those renovations, as purple and turquoise interiors have made way for more neutral black and gold accents. Here's a quick rundown of the house's many amenities and features courtesy of the official listing:

"Extremely rare and private compound in exclusive Mureau Estates, gated community. Over 3 acres. This exceptional custom home provides every amenity imaginable. Main house has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 5 fireplaces, stone tile floors, kitchen w/Sub Zero fridge/freezer, Wolf Range/Oven, dual dishwashers, chef's island, breakfast nook area, full bar, & large pantry. Master retreat w/sitting area, spa like bath, steam shower, & enormous closet. Property features sliding glass doors that open up to a magnificent back yard w/pool/spa, cabana, Viking outdoor kitchen, & brick pizza oven. Other entertaining areas include a formal dining room w/floor to ceiling windows, & a beautiful outdoor courtyard. Home also features a large gym, amazing movie-theatre, 4-car garage & parking for 10+ cars and a guesthouse with a state of the art $400,000 recording studio. Home systems include built-in surround sound, Sonos, Control 4, security cameras, 4-zone heating/cooling, & solar panels."

You can take a look at the house now being sold by French Montana in the video below from The Altman Brothers:

If Montana has any luck, he'll have a better time selling the house than Gomez had before him, since she ended up having to sell it at a loss, compared to the almost $3.7 million she'd paid for it in 2014.