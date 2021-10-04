Frank Sinatra's Legendary Chatsworth Hills Home Listed For $21.5 Million

splits: 7

If all the mansions of the rich and famous could talk, a mansion in the Chatsworth Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles would have some of the most interesting stories ever. This home was rented by Frank Sinatra for about a decade in his 1950s/60s heyday. Not only is Sinatra supposed to have thrown many an exclusive celeb party at the home property's guest house is supposedly the place where President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe stayed together during their infamous affairs.

Even if those walls could have at one point talked, the house has been extensively remodeled since the Rat Pack days, and is now being listed for sale for $21.5 million.

Still, the home's official listing isn't exactly shying away from its famous showbiz past, emphasizing it in ways that are clear to anyone familiar with the property's history:

"Iconic mid-century compound built by acclaimed architect William Pereira AIA. This Hollywood A-list property is totally restored, and sits securely secluded behind gates atop a promontory hill with a 2/3 mile driveway. The Main Residence overlooks the 1,325-acre Chatsworth Preserve, and the glorious mountain range highlights the 360-degree panoramic views. A fabulous 50′ pool, a gorgeous 2000sf pergola lounge area, a separate Gym/Massage room, plus mature landscaping, and rolling lawns that easily accommodate hundreds of guests. The completely private Guest House, with its incomparable history, has its own pool and yard. Perfect as a home, or for filming income, or to admire as its own work of art."

Completed in 1951, the then-futuristic work of architecture was designed to grab eyeballs from the very beginning, when it was built for Chase Bank heiress Dora Hutchinson.

The 8,161-square-foot home, once known as Farralone, has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and has been featured in numerous films, music videos, and television shows over the years. But you can take a look at it in the video below, from TheAgencyRE YouTube channel: