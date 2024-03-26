Frank Grillo Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion With $9 Million Asking Price

Actor Frank Grillo seems to be parting ways with the lavish Hollywood Hills home he purchased almost two years ago. Back in October of 2022, Grillo paid a reported sum of $6.6 million for the property, and now he's put it back on the market with an asking price of $8.95 million.

Described in its official listing as an "architectural tour de force," the property spreads across 3/4ths of an acre with almost 8,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. The listing goes on:

"As you enter the long, private, gated drive way you are struck by the significant nature of what lies ahead. Spacious carport and 3 car garage leads to 5 stunning bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The grand entryway reveals meticulously designed interiors with striking modern lines and graceful warm touches. An elegant indoor-outdoor living room, complete with both formal and al fresco dining spaces, compliments the sleek gourmet kitchen, finished with a sumptuous stone counter and bar top. Each suite offers the lap of luxury, with graciously appointed bathrooms and closets. The primary suite is an exercise in comfort with incredible Zen bathroom and views over your lush gardens, private pool and spa to the serene green top canyon views. Oversize sauna and World Class Cinema complete one of the most compelling offerings in the Hollywood Hills."

Grillo will hopefully have less trouble finding a buyer than the home had before he came along, as it was reportedly on the market for three years and multiple price reductions before he got it at a relative bargain. At $6.6 million, he paid just a little more than half of what it was originally priced at in 2019 when it was constructed.

It's all part of the sometimes volatile luxury real estate game, but as you can see in the video below by the Touring Luxury with Leili YouTube channel, it looks like it's worth it.