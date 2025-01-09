Francisco Lindor Bought A $20 Million Upper East Side Penthouse In A Brand New Building

The New York Mets' star shortstop, Francisco Lindor, is putting down roots in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side. Sources say Lindor has paid approximately $20 million for a six-bedroom penthouse at the top of an under-construction luxury complex, scheduled to be completed soon.

It seems that Lindor got a bit of a discount on the unit since it had previously been listed for $22.95 million. It sprawls across roughly 5,000 square feet of interior space, not including the multiple outdoor terraces for taking in those surrounding views.

If all goes to plan, Lindor will be moving into the six-bedroom penthouse once the building gets finished in 2025. It's a project that's been germinating since 2021, when in the thick of the pandemic-originated real estate downturn, EJS Group made a big investment in The Big Apple.

Lindor has been with the Mets since 2021 when he signed a contract with the team worth a staggering $341 million, but his most recent known real estate purchase was in his native Orlando, where he and his wife Katia Reguero Lindor paid almost $3 million for a lakeside home. The Manhattan penthouse will certainly be a big upgrade and one that he can easily afford.

But, the 36-unit building isn't scheduled to be complete until sometime next year. Once that happens, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a host of in-building amenities, including a kids' playroom, a movie theater, and a virtual reality sports complex with gear for virtual golf, soccer, basketball, and hockey (baseball doesn't seem to be on the lineup). Outside, there are plans for a communal fireplace outdoors and a garden.