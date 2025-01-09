Francisco Lindor Bought A $20 Million Upper East Side Penthouse In A Brand New Building

By on January 9, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

The New York Mets' star shortstop, Francisco Lindor, is putting down roots in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side. Sources say Lindor has paid approximately $20 million for a six-bedroom penthouse at the top of an under-construction luxury complex, scheduled to be completed soon.

It seems that Lindor got a bit of a discount on the unit since it had previously been listed for $22.95 million. It sprawls across roughly 5,000 square feet of interior space, not including the multiple outdoor terraces for taking in those surrounding views.

Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

If all goes to plan, Lindor will be moving into the six-bedroom penthouse once the building gets finished in 2025. It's a project that's been germinating since 2021, when in the thick of the pandemic-originated real estate downturn, EJS Group made a big investment in The Big Apple.

Lindor has been with the Mets since 2021 when he signed a contract with the team worth a staggering $341 million, but his most recent known real estate purchase was in his native Orlando, where he and his wife Katia Reguero Lindor paid almost $3 million for a lakeside home. The Manhattan penthouse will certainly be a big upgrade and one that he can easily afford.

But, the 36-unit building isn't scheduled to be complete until sometime next year. Once that happens, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a host of in-building amenities, including a kids' playroom, a movie theater, and a virtual reality sports complex with gear for virtual golf, soccer, basketball, and hockey (baseball doesn't seem to be on the lineup). Outside, there are plans for a communal fireplace outdoors and a garden.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. James Woods Net Worth
    James
    Woods
  2. Diane Warren Net Worth
    Diane
    Warren
  3. Spencer Pratt Net Worth
    Spencer
    Pratt
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Cameron Mathison Net Worth
    Cameron
    Mathison
  6. Cash Warren Net Worth
    Cash
    Warren
  7. Heidi Montag Net Worth
    Heidi
    Montag
  8. Trey Songz Net Worth
    Trey
    Songz
  9. Tony Griffin Net Worth
    Tony
    Griffin
  10. Lo Bosworth Net Worth
    Lo
    Bosworth
  11. Holly Montag Net Worth
    Holly
    Montag
  12. Hilary Swank Net Worth
    Hilary
    Swank
  13. Elizabeth McGovern Net Worth
    Elizabeth
    McGovern
  14. Kevin Kline Net Worth
    Kevin
    Kline
  15. Lauren Conrad Net Worth
    Lauren
    Conrad
  16. Stephanie Pratt Net Worth
    Stephanie
    Pratt
  17. Dustin Hoffman Net Worth
    Dustin
    Hoffman