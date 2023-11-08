Fox News's Bret Baier Lists DC Mansion For Record $31.9 Million

Fox News host Bret Baier is looking to sell the home he and wife Amy Baier built back in 2018. The Baiers purchased the Washington DC area property for $5.4 million, only to tear down the existing house and build the 16,000-square-foot behemoth that stands there now — after taking out a reported $25 million mortgage to do so. Now, they're reportedly selling the home with an asking price of almost $32 million.

If they find a buyer at their $31.9 million asking price it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Washington DC. Here's the pitch, courtesy of the stately manor's official listing:

"Sited along revered Foxhall Road, at the highest point in Washington, sits one of the finest residences ever constructed in the Capital Region. Inspired by the Château du Grand-Lucé in central France, an undisputed all-star team of artisans — interior designer Thomas Pheasant, developer Michael Banks, architect David Jones, and landscape architect Richard Arentz — have collaborated over the course of three years to create an estate whose unrelenting splendor harkens back to an era of handcraftsmanship extremely rare in contemporary times."

The Baiers clearly went all out in designing this dream DC mansion, with touches like Italian marble floors (the whole house is purportedly "drenched in marble") and plenty of attention to detail. The listing again:

"Countless artisans from across the country were enlisted to create the custom-cast bronze metalwork and plasterwork found throughout the home. This exacting level of detail extends to every aspect of the property."

There are plenty of modern conveniences to be found in the Baier mansion as well, like a two-level sports court complete with golf simulator. Outside, a tiered garden as meticulously designed and landscaped as anything else on the site conceals a swimming pool and private chipping/putting green. And it's all just a few minutes away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In August, it was reported that the Baier family had paid $37 million for a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, almost as impressive as this one. And Baier told WSJ that the family has decided to relocated to the Sunshine State full-time after spending significant time there during COVID lockdowns. "The move to Florida was a great adventure for our family, and the boys fell in love with it," he said. Baier says he will travel regularly between DC and Florida and is currently seeking a smaller place in the nation's capital.

Take a look at Bret Baier's stunning DC mansion in the video below, courtesy of the HEIDER YouTube channel: