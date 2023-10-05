Former Washington Wizard Bradley Beal Lists Maryland Mansion For $10 Million

The NBA's Bradley Beal, recently traded by the Washington Wizards, is headed to warmer climes to join the Phoenix Suns, and the Robb Report has the story that he's parting ways with his Washington-area mansion in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, too. He's listed the place for sale with a reported asking price of $10 million.

Barr paid $7.8 million for the property back in 2019, which sits on about two acres and boasts about 13,500 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. The property's official listing cites its inspiration from the mansions of Miami in its design:

"Award-winning Winmar Construction's vision to inspire a South Miami vibe elevated with commercial grade building finishes and quality was the inspiration for the private, idyllic estate. The fresh take on chic-soft and contemporary-luxury simulates architectural excellence blended with design perfection."

Other features of the mansion include a gourmet chef's kitchen and "spacious ensuite bedrooms with architectural surprises such as balconies, sundecks, sneakerhead-worthy closets, double french doors, automated shades and radiant heated tile flooring," all accessible by the home's own elevator. Outside you'll find a detached pool house with spa, and a full-size lighted tennis court, but possibly its most impressive feature is its certified NBA (and NBA-built) regulation basketball half-court, the action on which can be taken in from floor-to-ceiling glass in the adjacent fitness and arcade rooms. Clearly, this is a property that ought to be going from one basketball pro to another, or at least a very devoted amateur.

The listing doesn't name Beal directly, but it does mention that the property's many luxurious touches (plus that basketball court) bring it up to the standards of a current NBA star:

"Black ceiling accents, sleek custom cabinetry, cutting-edge lighting fixtures surround the hallways and maintain the ambiance as the floorplan flows to the dining room, living room, office, den and family room. By combining elements such as wrought iron railings, multi-dimensional wool blended abstract carpets, textured wallcovering, and Italian handlayed mosaic tile in the foyer layered with finishing touches from Carla Royder Designs & Co, Holly Leaf is crisp, glamorous, and takes the indoor/outdoor living concept to a level appreciated by one of the NBA's best."

You can take a look at Bradley Beal's Bethesda abode in the video below, from Real Estate Videos on Vimeo. This video is better viewed on mobile: